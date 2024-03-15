Ireland to host New Zealand and Australia during four-match autumn series
and live on Freeview channel 276
The All Blacks, who beat Andy Farrell’s side 28-24 in the quarter-finals of last year’s global tournament in France, will visit Dublin on Friday, November 8.
Former Ireland boss Schmidt will bring the Wallabies to the Aviva Stadium for the series finale on Saturday, November 30.
In between those stellar fixtures, the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions will take on Argentina, on Friday, November 15, and Fiji, on Saturday, November 23.
With a two-match summer tour against world champions South Africa already scheduled for July, Ireland will end the year having faced each of Test rugby’s other 10 leading nations.
The game against Australia has been arranged as part of the Irish Rugby Football Union’s 150th year celebrations.
Head coach Farrell, who is preparing for Saturday’s Six Nations title decider against Scotland, said: “This November’s line-up is a hugely exciting one for the Irish rugby public and we are looking forward to competing against four hugely talented sides.
“There is an added dimension to this year’s autumn series, with a fourth match against Australia set to mark the IRFU’s 150th celebrations.
“We look forward to testing ourselves against some of the most exciting teams in the world, with whom Ireland has such strong traditions and rivalries. It promises to be a series to remember.”
The matches will be the final fixtures before Farrell takes a break from his role to focus on leading the British and Irish Lions on their 2025 tour of Australia.
Series fixtures
Ireland v New Zealand, Friday, November 8, 8.10pm – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Ireland v Argentina, Friday, November 15, 8.10pm – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Ireland v Fiji, Saturday, November 23, 3.10pm – Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Ireland v Australia, Saturday, November 30, 3.10pm – Aviva Stadium, Dublin