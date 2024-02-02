Jacob Boyd, celebrating Schools' Cup success last year with RBAI, will represent Ireland under 20s across the Six Nations. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

The prop led RBAI to victory in the St Patrick’s Day final by scoring the game-winning try in injury-time against Campbell College.

Richie Murphy’s Ireland U20s side won the Grand Slam last season and begin the defence of their Six Nations crown against France this weekend at the Stade Maurice David in Aix-en-Provence 20 miles from Marseille.

Boyd, a son of former Ulster prop Clem, has already played for Ireland U20s against Italy and a Leinster Development side this season.

“It is a great opportunity and it is going to be a great experience to be able to get exposure to high-level rugby and see what challenges come with that,” said Boyd. “France, you know what they are like...no matter what team they put out we know they are going to be good and we know they are going to be fast.

"So we just have to bring our game to them and not let them get any sloppy ball because we know any breaks or line breaks they are going to execute on us. If we just keep the ball tight and keep it to ourselves, we know we definitely can go out and get those boys.”

There are seven Ulster players in the Irish U20s squad, with five featuring in the matchday 23. Joe Hopes and Byrn Ward start, while Boyd, Henry Walker and Ethan Graham are on the bench.

“It’s good that there are a few Ulster lads and I’ve played with them before, we get on well with the other lads in the other provinces and we are a tight enough team,” said Boyd. “When we are in camp it feels like a second home, we just train and have a bit of craic and really get a lot out of it.”

Ireland have won back-to-back Grand Slams at U20s level and will start as favourites to retain their Six Nations crown this season.

“There is a big pressure on us, there are a few boys that played last year that experienced that Grand Slam win who will help with driving us,” he said. “We know every team is going to be out there to get us so we just have to put the foot down and show them what Ireland can do.”

Boyd is playing his club rugby at Queen’s as part of the link-up with Ulster Academy but it has been a mixed season so far for the prop due to injury and results on the pitch.

“It has been frustrating, at Queen’s we have very good players and we do have good bit of set play whenever we get our execution right, it is just making sure we can get that all to click,” he said. “I was frustrated at the start of the season, I was pulled out due to a toe injury and I was just trying to work to get back playing as quick as possible.

“Missing that first set of AIL games did set me back a bit but I think I have been able to catch up okay. The jump has been pretty good, it has been a good challenge and I think I have adapted to it well and I’m excited for what is to come.”