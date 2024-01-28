Ireland women win historic first gold in Perth after World Rugby Sevens Series win over Australia
Ireland emerged victorious when Eve Higgins pounced for a decisive 13th-minute try in the final against the Aussies.
Ireland men's Sevens team secured the bronze medal by beating Fiji 24-7 on Sunday.
Allan Temple-Jones’ side gained revenge after losing against Australia in their only previous cup final appearance in Seville two years ago.
Stalwarts Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall both touched down during the first half.
Captain Mulhall had impressed with two tries during a 31-7 semi-final defeat of Great Britain in sweltering conditions.
In the final, she capitalised on Charlotte Caslick's sin-binning to squeeze in under the posts just before half-time.
However, Ireland's 14-7 interval lead was wiped out when Teagan Levi evaded a diving tackle from Higgins for a breakaway ninth-minute effort, yet Mulhall, the HSBC player of the final, and her team-mates brilliantly held their nerve in a tense end-game.
Béibhinn Parsons charged forward before replacement Aoibheann Reilly found Higgins on the left wing and she evaded Isabella Nasser’s tackle to score.
Mulhall missed the conversion, but Ireland closed out victory as they build towards their maiden appearance at the Olympics in Paris this summer.
The 2024 SVNS Series continues in February and March with a double-header in Vancouver and Los Angeles.