Andy Farrell’s men are the only team still in contention for a clean sweep going into the final two rounds of the championship following bonus-point wins over Wales, France and Italy.

Scotland’s own Grand Slam hopes were extinguished by the French last time out but victory over the world’s top-ranked side on Sunday at Murrayfield would launch Gregor Townsend’s hosts back into title contention and clinch their first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations.

“It’s probably something we would have mentioned at the start of the tournament, so I wouldn’t say it was a banned word, no,” Van der Flier said of the Grand Slam.

Ireland manager Andy Farrell watches over the players during a training session at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Dublin.

“But with the threat we have this weekend with a Scotland side that are playing so well, it would be probably naive of us to start talking about a Grand Slam or anything like that.

“I think it’s going to be a massive challenge against a really, really good side.

“It is obviously the goal for every team going in, you want to win all of your games, but it will be a such a big challenge this week that you can’t look far past that.”

Pacesetters Ireland, who won the Triple Crown in 2022, look set to be boosted by the return of a host of star names in Edinburgh after Farrell’s full squad trained on Wednesday.

Captain Johnny Sexton and centre Garry Ringrose watched the round-three victory in Rome from the stands due to respective groin and calf issues, while prop Tadhg Furlong, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw are yet to feature in this year’s competition due to injuries.

Van der Flier feels it will take a collective effort for Ireland to nullify the threat of Scotland playmaker Finn Russell and remain as tournament frontrunners.

“Finn Russell is a brilliant player, he’s been on great form,” said the 29-year-old Leinster flanker.

“I suppose the trick with him is you don’t try and think you’ll solve it on your own.