News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
10 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
15 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
16 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
17 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
18 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Ireland's Johnny Sexton out to sign off Six Nations with Grand Slam delight

​Mike Catt believes Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton is similar to his former England team-mate Jonny Wilkinson in being a "completely different mental animal".

By Ed Elliot, PA, Dublin
Published 18th Mar 2023, 01:04 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 01:13 GMT

Sexton will look to sign off a stellar Guinness Six Nations career in style by leading his country to the Grand Slam with a St Patrick's weekend victory over England in Dublin.

The 37-year-old, who is set to retire following the autumn World Cup in France, can also become the championship's outright all-time leading points scorer during today's swansong after drawing level with Ronan O'Gara's tally of 557 last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ireland assistant coach Catt lifted the 2003 World Cup alongside Wilkinson and feels there are plenty of parallels between the two fly-halves named Jonathan.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session in Dublin
Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session in Dublin
Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session in Dublin
Most Popular

"They're both obsessive, they're just completely different mental animals," Catt said of Sexton and Wilkinson. They're so in the moment, they're so in the game. Everything means a hell of a lot.

"They're deep thinkers of the game and it's bringing that freedom out of them so they can go and perform that's the crucial thing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But how they make people feel around them is what they're very, very good at as well. When you stand next to a Jonny Wilkinson or a Johnny Sexton, you feel pretty special.

"There are a lot of comparisons in there but ultimately you've got to deliver on the hype on the big stage and both Johnny's have done that. Let's see what Johnny can do tomorrow."

England clinched the 2003 Grand Slam at Lansdowne Road before Wilkinson and Catt went on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in Australia eight months later. Andy Farrell's Ireland have similar ambitions this year and Catt believes the progression of the world's top-ranked team has "gripped the nation".

"It's going to be a great weekend," said Catt. "I think the fans have been amazing, the way the boys have played has definitely gripped the nation in terms of the success we've had over the past year. But, as a group, we're not going to get too emotional over the whole thing."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England crossed the Irish Sea having been stung by a record-breaking Twickenham humiliation against France which emphatically wiped them out of title contention.

Johnny SextonEnglandIrelandSix NationsFrance