Sexton will look to sign off a stellar Guinness Six Nations career in style by leading his country to the Grand Slam with a St Patrick's weekend victory over England in Dublin.

The 37-year-old, who is set to retire following the autumn World Cup in France, can also become the championship's outright all-time leading points scorer during today's swansong after drawing level with Ronan O'Gara's tally of 557 last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland assistant coach Catt lifted the 2003 World Cup alongside Wilkinson and feels there are plenty of parallels between the two fly-halves named Jonathan.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session in Dublin

"They're both obsessive, they're just completely different mental animals," Catt said of Sexton and Wilkinson. They're so in the moment, they're so in the game. Everything means a hell of a lot.

"They're deep thinkers of the game and it's bringing that freedom out of them so they can go and perform that's the crucial thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But how they make people feel around them is what they're very, very good at as well. When you stand next to a Jonny Wilkinson or a Johnny Sexton, you feel pretty special.

"There are a lot of comparisons in there but ultimately you've got to deliver on the hype on the big stage and both Johnny's have done that. Let's see what Johnny can do tomorrow."

England clinched the 2003 Grand Slam at Lansdowne Road before Wilkinson and Catt went on to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in Australia eight months later. Andy Farrell's Ireland have similar ambitions this year and Catt believes the progression of the world's top-ranked team has "gripped the nation".

"It's going to be a great weekend," said Catt. "I think the fans have been amazing, the way the boys have played has definitely gripped the nation in terms of the success we've had over the past year. But, as a group, we're not going to get too emotional over the whole thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad