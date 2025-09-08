​Ireland women’s head coach Scott Bemand is certain a 40-0 drubbing at the hands of reigning champions New Zealand will not psychologically damage his players ahead of the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Black Ferns secured top spot in Pool C by ruthlessly running in six unanswered tries in Brighton.

Ireland, who progressed as group runners-up and will face France in the last eight, faded from a positive start and were repeatedly denied a consolation by formidable defending before conceding twice late on to leave the scoreline more one-sided.

Asked if he feared lasting harm from a heavy defeat at the Amex Stadium, Bemand replied: "No, I'm pretty confident (there won't be).

"I think our girls understand - and they spoke really well at the end there - that we actually got ins.

"We haven't just received New Zealand's attack into us all day today.

"If you look at the first block of that game, we found ins, we had opportunities later in the game when the bench came on, they brought a little bit of energy which showed that you can get back on top.

"We've just got to be a bit smarter about how we finish off points when we get into the points zone."

Ireland’s panel features four Ulster players and Ballymena-born Neve Jones now on the books at Gloucester Hartpury. Ulster’s Claire Boles, Brittany Hogan, Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite join Jones.

Bemand had been eager to maintain momentum following a 42-14 success over Japan and 43-27 triumph against Spain.

"If you look over the last two weeks, we've actually been pretty clinical in terms of getting into the score zone and coming up with points," he said. "Clearly a different challenge in terms of New Zealand, in terms of the type of athlete, the type of player they've got, the physicality they bring.

"The fact we're getting in there and creating momentum and getting opportunities to get ins will be something we'll be looking at and going, 'OK, we need to do more of that against another World Cup contender next week'."