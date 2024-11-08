Instonians lock horns against Old Crescent at Shaw’s Bridge in Division 2A

Instonians lost their first game of the season at Corinthians two weeks ago but there was no lasting sense of disappointment for coach Paul Pritchard due to the performance of his team.

The coach was certainly left to rue more than a few refereeing decisions in Galway as Inst had three tries disallowed and a red card for former Ulster centre Ian Whitten which was rescinded, meaning he is available for the clash with Old Crescent at Shaw’s Bridge.

Inst are fourth in Division 2A three points of the lead and Pritchard wants the same intensity moving forward as they produced at Corinthians.

“I said to the lads I have never been as happy coming out of a loss because it was one of the best performances we have put in over the last few seasons especially the first half,” said Pritchard.

“In the first half we were absolutely outstanding, we had three tries disallowed and scored three in the first half. That sort of shows how dominant we were to be in that position six times in a top-of-the-league clash away against a team that had a few Connacht development players and are a very good team.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get some decisions from the referee who probably didn’t have his best day and I think he’ll probably be disappointed with his performance when he watches the game back because there are a few clear and obvious errors.

“For us it is just about making that first half our standard. If we are honest with ourselves, we maybe haven’t been up to that standard in other games.

“Now we are not top-of-the-table and we have to bring that level of intensity and performance from the first 40 minutes into every game now until the end of the season.

“I think we were definitely going in as underdogs. Coming away with a point and them getting four is not a bad result against a top of the league team. The disappointment comes from we deserved more, we deserved all the points.

“There are top teams in this league and we are in a situation where we are not going to get bonus points wins every game we play.

"They were good and stuck at it. A few things didn’t go our way and on a different day we could have come away with five points.”

Old Crescent arrive in Belfast sixth and Pritchard is aware of their talents.

He added: “It was a week off we probably didn’t want actually probably due to the motivation due to the disappointment and how we lost last time out.

“We have trained well and knowing the group the way I do they will be raring to go on Saturday to prove a point.

“Crescent are a big grizzly pack and we are going to have to manage that early on.”

Elsewhere in the division Banbridge welcome Greystones and Ballymena visit Buccaneers.

In 2B there is a top-of-the-table clash as second-placed Dungannon travel to leaders Wanderers, Clogher Valley host Malahide, Rainey welcome Sligo and Malone head to Skerries.