'It stays with you the whole way through life' - Ravenhill sea of colour and noise as Wallace High School celebrate historic Schools' Cup success over Royal School Armagh

Thousands packed inside Ravenhill for a St Patrick’s Day Schools’ Cup final showdown between Royal School Armagh and Wallace High as the latter celebrated competition success for the first time in their history.

Not only were both well represented by current pupils creating a stunning sea of colour and noise at opposing ends of the ground, but also littered throughout the Grandstand were those that have passed through the respective schools and still hold a special place in their hearts for an establishment where they enjoyed formative years.

School sport holds a unique position in the local ecosystem as many, regardless of how long ago they left, dig out familiar colours and offer support on the biggest stage.

Former Ireland international Brian McCall first made this trip as a player in 1977, leading Armagh to Schools’ Cup glory and then returned 27 years later to watch his nephew John McCall repeat the feat just days before he tragically passed away aged 18 while playing for his country in South Africa.

Pupils of Wallace High School cheering their team on at the Schools' Cup final in Belfast. (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

While almost five decades have now passed since Brian’s side celebrated a 12-9 win against Regent House, such an achievement elevates those who manage it towards local celebrity status, and he carries memories created on that afternoon in 1977 through to the present day.

"Schools' Cup day is always special, not just from the point of view of schools emptying out and coming to Belfast, but also all the old pupils like myself that come along,” he said. “It's a great outing and it's a pleasure and honour to watch Royal School Armagh in the final.

"I was up Armagh high street last month and a guy stopped me and said 'you played in the 1977 Schools’ Cup final didn't you?' - he went to see that game.

"It doesn't leave you, it stays with you the whole way through life. It's only a provincial Schools' Cup final but it stays with you."

Pupils of Royal School Armagh backing their team at Ravenhill. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

David Simpson, who is a teacher at Wallace High and no stranger to sporting success himself having developed a reputation as one of the best bowlers in local cricket over the past 20 years at neighbouring Lisburn Cricket Club, says there was a special atmosphere around school ahead of the historic final.

"The school has been buzzing,” he said. “Parents were in, staff had families in too so it was fantastic.

"This is a big day for the school.

"It has been a big effort from staff and pupils, they've all worked really hard and their level of commitment is huge."

Another person who has witnessed the dedication required to reach a Schools’ Cup final is David Mansbridge, who has worked as Parish Sexton at St Mark’s Armagh for over 40 years, regularly seeing players put through their paces with the church overlooking the school’s rugby pitch.

There’s undoubtedly a sense that Armagh continue to punch above their weight – they have around 800 pupils compared to the 1,100+ at Wallace – and reaching stages like this is only possible through sheer hard work and commitment.

"A friend of mine's son is playing for the Royal today,” he said. “We're a small school playing against one of the biggest schools.

"I work next door so I see them training all the time and my friends have sons playing so I always keep an eye on them.