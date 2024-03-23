Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were rumours that O’Toole was about to leave Ulster and join his native province Leinster, but the Drogheda born prop ended that speculation by signing a new deal that will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until 2027.

However, with the emergence of Oli Jager during the Six Nations, O’Toole has found himself behind the Munster man as well as Tadgh Furlong and Finlay Belham for the two match-day tighthead spots in Andy Farrell’s team.

On the other side of the Irish scrum, Andrew Porter has nailed down the loosehead shirt but his only viable back-up is 36-year-old Cian Healy, prompting the national management to ask O’Toole to make the switch.

Ulster’s Tom O’Toole is looking forward to the two-game tour of South Africa

“Just probably a few whispers, whatever,” said O’Toole on the interest from Leinster. “I’ve signed on for three years so really happy that got over the line.

“Exciting, three more years here which is an honour and privilege to be part of this group, very exciting times.”

Discussions with the Irish management saw O’Toole pack down on the loosehead side of the scrum in national training camp during the Six Nations campaign.

He explained: “We had conversations about how I felt about it and making sure I was comfortable with doing a bit of both, but anything to help grow my game and develop me as a player and give me any opportunity to either play for Ulster or Ireland I’m definitely going to take it.

“At Ireland we’re always looking to get the best out of each other so Oli Jager came in and did very well and we’ve got a lot of depth and experience at front row, so I think for me to be able to play both sides there is going to be hugely important.

“If I can have any opportunity to get my foot in the door and play both sides, I’m up for that; I was getting a few reps down there in camp and playing a bit of both sides – it’s beneficial with Ulster and internationally.

“It’s exciting to see where I can go, and Fogs (John Fogarty) is in with us now helping us a bit, so I’m sure we’ll continue to look at that and grow that.

“I played a little bit of underage stuff at loosehead but nothing really competitively but I’m sure I can get the grasp of it. It’s a little bit different to tighthead and takes a little bit of time but I’d back myself that I could do a job there.”

O’Toole is hoping Ulster can continue their push towards a home quarter final in the URC on their two-game tour of South Africa starting with the Sharks this afternoon.

“It’s a very exciting time for the club and I’m very excited about going over and it’s going to be two tough games for us and a new challenge, so the group is looking forward to being together and there’s no better time for the group to gel and have a bit of time together,” he added.