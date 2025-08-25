'It's something I've wanted my whole life': Fiona Tuite savours World Cup debut for Ireland
The 28-year-old scored a try as Scott Bemand’s side earned an impressive 42-14 win in their opening pool game against a team ranked 11th in the world.
Six tries decorated an ultimately emphatic Irish victory, but the scoreline failed to reflect how hard they had been pushed by their Japanese opponents in the second half of the Group C clash at Franklin’s Gardens.
It marked a World Cup debut for Tuite and she passionately discussed how she welled up when seeing those she knows and loves in the stands.
"We got here, had a walk out and I looked up into the stands, saw some familiar faces and just said 'smile Fiona, take it all in'," she told BBC Sport NI.
"It was genuinely lovely, I had a tear in my eye during the anthem and just said this is so special, it's something we've been building for for eight years.
"It's something I've wanted my whole life.
"It was honestly amazing, I was so proud."
Ireland take on Spain this Sunday, also at Franklin’s Gardens, before completing their group campaign against New Zealand in Brighton on Sunday, September 7.
"Spain are really quick and it was tough when we played them in WXV3," said Tuite.
"It's really important to enjoy these wins and then we'll look forward to the challenge that Spain will bring."