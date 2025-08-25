Fiona Tuite of Ireland runs with the ball before scoring her team's fourth try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between Ireland and Japan at Franklin's Gardens

Ulster forward Fiona Tuite admitted she was emotional prior to taking to the pitch for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Japan on Sunday.

The 28-year-old scored a try as Scott Bemand’s side earned an impressive 42-14 win in their opening pool game against a team ranked 11th in the world.

Six tries decorated an ultimately emphatic Irish victory, but the scoreline failed to reflect how hard they had been pushed by their Japanese opponents in the second half of the Group C clash at Franklin’s Gardens.

It marked a World Cup debut for Tuite and she passionately discussed how she welled up when seeing those she knows and loves in the stands.

"We got here, had a walk out and I looked up into the stands, saw some familiar faces and just said 'smile Fiona, take it all in'," she told BBC Sport NI.

"It was genuinely lovely, I had a tear in my eye during the anthem and just said this is so special, it's something we've been building for for eight years.

"It's something I've wanted my whole life.

"It was honestly amazing, I was so proud."

Ireland take on Spain this Sunday, also at Franklin’s Gardens, before completing their group campaign against New Zealand in Brighton on Sunday, September 7.

"Spain are really quick and it was tough when we played them in WXV3," said Tuite.