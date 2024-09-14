Instonians will kick off their All Ireland League campaign away to Buccaneers next Saturday, after three consecutive promotions elevated the Shaw’s Bridge club from a junior side to the third tier of Irish Rugby.

​Instonians is a club steeped in history with Sammy Walker (1938) and Robin Thompson (1955) captaining the British and Irish Lions – both tours were to South Africa – and the Belfast side have won the Ulster Senior Cup 20 times.

Recruitment has gone well for Instonians ahead of the new season but back in 2002 the club nearly pulled off what would have been the greatest transfer coup in rugby history.

A young teenage out-half from New Zealand was set to arrive at Shaw’s Bridge but an injury to the Canterbury out-half meant the deal was off.

Inst’s potential signing was none other than Dan Carter, who went on to become an All Black legend, winning two world cups and masterminding New Zealand’s 3-0 series win over the Lions in 2005.

Former Instonians player Chris McMenamy takes up the story.

“I think it was pre-season 2013 and we were talking in the changing rooms and one of the boys said during general chit chat ‘do you remember when Dan Carter nearly signed for Instonians’.

“It was one of those ones that sounded so unrealistic you go ‘aye, I’m sure he did’. The guy telling the story had spoofed a couple of times, but he was going ‘no he did, he did’, so I thought I’m going to call you out on this one and he said ‘ask whoever you want’.”

McMenamy didn’t seek clarification from anyone at the club but went straight to Carter directly via social media and was surprised to even receive a response, never mind confirmation that he had indeed almost joined Inst.

“I tweeted DanCarter himself not expecting him to respond, I just thought it was very funny,” McMenamy said.

“He replied very much straight away saying yeah, he was actually on the verge of signing for Instonians – I think it was back when he was 19.

“The story I heard after that was, he was supposed to sign but he was at Canterbury and their out-half got injured and he got called up, and that was that.

“We didn’t hear much more about it after that, but we always had a laugh thinking about how much could have changed if Dan Carter had of signed for Instonians in 2002.

“He was in the All Blacks team the year after and he was in the New Zealand squad for the World Cup the year after that.

“I’m not saying he wouldn’t have gone on to become the player he became, it’s just serendipity.”

As well as two world cup winning medals Carter went on to play for the All Blacks 112 times and won nine Tri-Nations titles. At club level he was a three-time Super Rugby Champion with Canterbury, won the French Top 14 title with Perpignan and Racing 92 and a Japanese league title with Kobelco Steelers.