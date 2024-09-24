Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Murphy has revealed he was set to move to Ulster long before his dad Richie took over the Kingspan Stadium hot-seat.

The 20-year-old out half was meant to arrive in Belfast at the start of 2023/24 season but opted to start in his native Leinster playing club rugby for Clontarf and representing Ireland in the U20 Six Nations and World Cup.

When Ulster departed ways with Dan McFarland last February, Richie Murphy was brought in initially as interim coach before being given a two-year deal with the province.

Jack arrived in Belfast in the summer and made his Ulster debut in the pre-season against Benetton while on Saturday he helped his new club Queen’s beat Shannon in the All Ireland League by scoring a try and kicking a couple of conversions at the Dub – with his dad watching on.

Jack Murphy on duty with Ireland under 20s at the summer World Rugby Championships in South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

He’ll now be heading off to South Africa with Simon Easterby’s Emerging Ireland squad this week.

“My move came first I believe, I was talking about coming up the year before then eventually decided to come up and then my dad’s stuff started to come in the weeks after that,” said Murphy. “It wasn’t until the last game of the Six Nations that I heard Ulster were talking about getting him in as interim (coach), I’d made my decision in the weeks leading up to that.

“I was pretty sure in my head what I wanted to do.

“I had visited Ulster the year before and I just didn’t think that I was ready then, I wanted to focus on the U20s.

“I really liked it when I came up and at the time I felt there was less clutter for the out half spot up here than there was at Leinster.

“I was looking at guys like Sam Pendergast, who was ahead of me, there was Ross and Harry Byrne and a lot of others...it was pretty packed.

“Ulster came in and offered me up to the Academy, I was really impressed by the set-up and the way people explained it to me.

“I knew a lot of guys from the 20s so I was ready to come up and try something new and I have loved it so far."

Murphy has worked closely with his dad throughout his career – including the Irish U20s. But there is a different dynamic between Richie the coach and family life.

“Even before the U20s he has developed me as a young player," said Murphy. “It is good to see him now at another level in professional rugby and see how he works at that level.

"It’s pretty cool and I am still learning a lot off him.

“When we are at training or work, he is just like any of my other coaches...when we are at home, he is just my father, so I can chat to him about anything.

"So there is a big difference.

“Ben (older brother) is at Connacht now, so it was always a big rugby house growing up.

“It was always great training with Ben when I was growing up and stuff.”

Murphy was one of seven Queen’s players to feature against Benetton.

“There are a good few lads at Queen’s that I know, they are great guys and great players as well, it has all been good so far,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to the AIL season with Queen’s, hopefully we can get off to a good start."

Murphy was surprised to get the nod for the Emerging Ireland tour.

“I found out about it early last Tuesday morning, I’m delighted," he said. “It is a huge deal to go away to South Africa with Emerging Ireland and the squad they have picked is really strong.

“It is going to be great for me and my development and my learning as well, so I’m really looking forward to that.

“I wasn’t expecting it, I knew I was training and playing with Queen’s last week so I was just focused on that...my mind would rarely wonder from what I’m doing from week to week but it was a nice surprise.

“It is big, there are a lot of experienced and top players on it...so to be in the squad is nice.

"I’m just trying to make the most of that and focus on repaying them for putting me in the squad.

“Going away playing for Ireland at any stage is really special and you can never say no to it.”

Easterby has said that there are potential places up for grabs in the senior squad for the November internationals.