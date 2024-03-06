Ulster Rugby centre James Hume has signed a new contract. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The 25-year-old, who captained Ulster in Saturday’s bonus-point United Rugby Championship victory over the Dragons, has made 90 appearances for his home province after coming through the player pathway having won three Ulster Schools’ Cup crowns with RBAI.

He developed into a crucial member of the Ulster squad under Dan McFarland, creating a formidable centre partnership with Stuart McCloskey, and has also earned three senior Ireland caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m delighted to extend my future here at Ulster,” he said. “I love and care about this club, so I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Prop O’Toole, who is currently in camp with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad as they chase Six Nations glory, has also committed his future to Ulster with a new three-year deal.

He made his club debut against Edinburgh in 2018 and has since gone on to represent the Kingspan Stadium outfit on 98 occasions while he was also included in Ireland’s recent Rugby World Cup squad.

“I’m delighted to be continuing my journey with Ulster Rugby,” he said. “We have a great playing group and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be an honour to contribute in part to the club’s future going forward as we enter a new chapter.”

Irish-qualified flanker Reffell has committed to another two years in Belfast after arriving from Saracens, where he was named their Young Player of the Year, in 2022.

The 25-year-old made a record-breaking 39 tackles in his first start for Ulster against Munster and is also a former England youth international.

“I’m really pleased to be continuing my journey with Ulster,” he said. “It’s a really tight group of lads, both on and off the pitch, with a fierce competitive nature around the club, which I love being a part of. I’m excited to see where we can go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Rugby Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, added: “While there will be some change in the look and size of the overall squad, we’re confident about what we’re building for the upcoming seasons, with these three players showcasing our direction of travel as a province.

“James exemplifies the pipeline of homegrown players being developed through our provincial club and schools’ pathway that are going on to represent Ulster at the highest level.

"He has relished becoming a key leader within the squad and will have a big part to play in Ulster’s plans moving forward.

"With Tom, his progression as a tight-head prop is on show through his continued Ireland involvement, and the performances he delivers in the white of Ulster. The exciting thing for the supporters is that his best years are still ahead of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad