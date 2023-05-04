Hume played the full 80 minutes as Ulster comprehensively beat Munster 36-17 in Belfast in possibly one of their best performances of last season.

Unlike 12 months ago, if Ulster advance to the semi-final this time with a victory over Andy Friend’s side they will host the game at Kingspan Stadium.

“Thinking back to the Munster quarter-final last year, it was one of the most memorable games that I've played both performance-wise and the crowd – three try assists and a try – I don't think you can get much better,” said Hume.

Ulster's James Hume is fired up for the United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash against Connacht

"It was just one of those days, definitely looking forward to that again and hopefully we can push into the latter stages.

“I've been trying to chase it all season so it's pretty rare I guess. I’ve been trying to think of how I approached that game because the performance, I felt so comfortable playing, I felt so confident.

“I've been trying to piece together the things that I did leading up to the game, what my mindset was; I've been trying to work on that and hopefully I can pull it out again,” he added.

“I know what I can do to put my best foot forward and influence the team as best as possible.

“I feel like I've been getting into some better form. I said previously in a presser that I underestimated the injury and how much it would take to get back.”

Hume believes Ulster have to make home advantage count against Connacht and a potential semi-final.

“I think it is huge, I didn't really realise how big home advantage was until after that quarter-final,” he said.

“I remember thinking, 'this is class' and who knows if we had played the Stormers at home in that semi-final, if we'd finished second, maybe we would have had the edge.

“It's hard in South Africa when they have a whole stadium behind them, so imagine how different it would be if we had a whole stadium behind us.”

One of the key battles in determining victory will be the midfield, which pits Hume against Ireland Grand Slam winner Bundee Aki.

Capped 46 times for Ireland and a Lion, Aki is a threat on both sides of the ball but Hume will concentrate on his own game.

“Bundee is a big ball carrier, a strong guy, heart and soul of the backline,” he said.

"It's ‘what can I do?’ When I think back to my best performances over the last couple of years, I've done a bit of homework obviously on them and their players but it's more what can I do, what are my best attributes, what can I do to damage them.

“I know what it's like to play against him and to train with him, so hopefully I can pull something out.”

Rory Sutherland, Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Duane Vermeulen all start after Ulster confirmed the trio are among 10 players that will leave when the season ends, while winger Jacob Stockdale is set to make his 100th appearance for the province.

Ulster: Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor (CAPT), Kieran Treadwell, Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.