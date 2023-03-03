Hume was among a number of senior players that didn’t travel to Durban last weekend for the win over the Sharks.

As well as offering Ulster another dimension in attack, Hume has also become the defensive leader on the pitch – a role with the former Schools’ Cup winner relishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When JP (Jared Payne) was here we had a 'D' (defence) leaders’ group, we still do – that was 2018,” said Hume.

Ulster's James Hume is comfortable as a defensive leader as well as offering another dimension in attack for Dan McFarland's side.

“Lukey (Luke Marshall) would have usually been starting 13 then and he would have been the best defender on the pitch.

“You get to see so much at 13, internally with the forwards and so much communication from your 15 and wingers behind you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have a full view of everything at all times, that's why I think 13s are usually labelled your defensive leaders.

“It's a nice role to have. We'd meet with Dinger (Jonny Bell) on a Monday morning, a group of about eight of us and go over the defensive plan and we would relay that to the group through the week,” he added.

“It's quite good, I enjoy it, there's an attack leaders’ group too – that's a whole other thing.”

As Hume has gone through the ranks from schoolboy to Ireland international he has learnt the nuances of defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would have loved to know what I know now when I was in school because you'd have scored 18 intercepts a year,” he said.

“That was one thing in school, it's just go and make a tackle, there isn't really much on the technical side.

“I've spoken before about JP really shaping that, especially for me.

“He was such an unbelievable defensive 13 for Ireland, he kind of mentored me in that position and made me love it; the idea of being active off the ball, trying to make reads, trying to help everyone around me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster are 15 points and six places ahead of Cardiff, but Hume is expecting a tough game in the Welsh capital on the artificial surface.

“Cardiff are a good team, they've a very dynamic back-three, experienced centres and experienced fly-halfs in Rhys Priestland or Jarrod Evans.

“We're expecting a dangerous backline and a forward pack that can carry.

“It's just how we finish now, we could easily take the foot off and not get that home quarter or home semi, that's the stuff that ultimately can make the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year with Munster coming up, we know how much better it is to have that big crowd behind you; quarter-final of the URC, the buzz is so much better.

“That's the goal for us, to get as high up that table as possible and get some home games.”

Ulster (KO 7 35pm): (15-9): Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; (1-8): Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring (Captain), Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter, Dave McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.