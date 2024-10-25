Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Hooker James McCormick has overcome adversity to earn his place in Richie Murphy’s Ulster, with the 22-year-old scoring his first try for the province in the victory over the Ospreys last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster are preparing to face Cardiff in a tricky away trip on Saturday evening and McCormick is aiming to build on his impressive performance.

He has already enjoyed success under Murphy and forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, starting every game in Ireland U20’s grand slam win in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has been far from plain sailing for Murphy, who has had to contend with his fair share of injuries.

Ulster hooker James McCormick enjoyed success under Richie Murphy with the Ireland U20s

“I was out for 15 months nearly,” he said. “I played my 20s year and I actually got injured during the 20s and got scanned, and it was fine so I played on and played for nearly 12 months and then got a bad shoulder injury.

"[I had] surgery and came back last pre-season, re-injured it and came back to play and my other shoulder unfortunately gave way, so it was just a bad run of luck and I’m glad I got through it.

“I had plenty of dark days, but I think that’s what made me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I hadn’t have gone through that… it’s definitely helped me so it’s a positive and I’m looking at it that way.”

On his past association with Murphy and Duffy, McCormick said he quickly embraced their training methods.

“They’re class, Jimmy at the 20s really worked with me a lot and I really like him as a coach, and there’s no beating around the bush with him – he tells you how it is and how he wants it,” he said.

"So it’s pretty easy for a player to replicate what he wants and Richie is the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the way I like to work, I’ll tell the coaches, ‘just tell me it straight because it’s the quickest way to learn in this environment’.”

McCormick followed his first Ulster try last week with a tap penalty and said he is continuing to strive to be the best he can.

“We’re working hard on the maul every week, we’re wanting to improve and we’re still not there yet,” he said.