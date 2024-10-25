James McCormick eager to build on maiden try for Ulster
Ulster are preparing to face Cardiff in a tricky away trip on Saturday evening and McCormick is aiming to build on his impressive performance.
He has already enjoyed success under Murphy and forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, starting every game in Ireland U20’s grand slam win in 2022.
However, it has been far from plain sailing for Murphy, who has had to contend with his fair share of injuries.
“I was out for 15 months nearly,” he said. “I played my 20s year and I actually got injured during the 20s and got scanned, and it was fine so I played on and played for nearly 12 months and then got a bad shoulder injury.
"[I had] surgery and came back last pre-season, re-injured it and came back to play and my other shoulder unfortunately gave way, so it was just a bad run of luck and I’m glad I got through it.
“I had plenty of dark days, but I think that’s what made me.
“If I hadn’t have gone through that… it’s definitely helped me so it’s a positive and I’m looking at it that way.”
On his past association with Murphy and Duffy, McCormick said he quickly embraced their training methods.
“They’re class, Jimmy at the 20s really worked with me a lot and I really like him as a coach, and there’s no beating around the bush with him – he tells you how it is and how he wants it,” he said.
"So it’s pretty easy for a player to replicate what he wants and Richie is the same.
“It’s the way I like to work, I’ll tell the coaches, ‘just tell me it straight because it’s the quickest way to learn in this environment’.”
McCormick followed his first Ulster try last week with a tap penalty and said he is continuing to strive to be the best he can.
“We’re working hard on the maul every week, we’re wanting to improve and we’re still not there yet,” he said.
"It’s an ever-changing picture when you come against different teams, bigger men and different tactics so you have to change it up every week.”