Jamie Osborne to make Ireland debut against South Africa in Pretoria
The 22-year-old has been drafted in to cover for Leinster team-mate Hugo Keenan, who is preparing for the Olympic Sevens in Paris later this month.
There was an expectation Jimmy O’Brien would take the position but despite Osborne primarily playing centre – he has started at full-back only twice for his province in 2021 and 2022 – head coach Andy Farrell has made his surprise selection.
The other big decisions see Robbie Henshaw keep out Garry Ringrose for the number 13 shirt, with Craig Casey making only his fifth start at scrum-half in place of the injured Jamison Gibson-Park.
Calvin Nash and James Lowe are on the wings, with captain Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris forming a familiar-looking back row and Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row.
Tadhg Beirne partners Joe McCarthy at lock, with the experienced Conor Murray named on the bench.
Ireland: J Osborne; C Nash, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Lowe; J Crowley, C Casey; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J McCarthy; P O’Mahony (c), J van der Flier, C Doris.
Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, F Bealham, J Ryan, R Baird, C Murray, C Frawley, G Ringrose.
Meanwhile, Ireland beat Georgia 22-16 in Stellenbosch in the Under-20 World Championship to claim a second win in Pool B after defeating Italy 55-15 in their opening game in Cape Town.
Willie Faloon's side will play Australia in their final Pool game on Tuesday.
