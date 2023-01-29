Capped once by the All Blacks and now representing Samoa on the international stage, Toomaga-Allen’s first season at Ulster has been blighted by injury but he has started the last four games.

The powerhouse prop scored his first try for the province against the Stormers on Friday night and also picked up the man of the match award, but above all plays the game with a smile on his face.

“I’m just really humbled because I don’t do it for accolades or for showing off, my family know who I am as a person and my values I try and hold high,” he said.

Jeff Toomaga-Allen scored his first try for Ulster against the Sharks on Friday at Kingspan Stadium.

“I always try to show my character, who I am as a person, so the fact the crowd and the people of Belfast have embraced me for who I am and what I do it is just a real humbling feeling.

“Getting applause when I come off, it just makes me feel like I’m privileged to do what I do.“I just think about my son and all the kids that are cheering for me or cheering for the team and it is like what I do it for, for the family and the fans and just for the love of the game because it is a brutal sport we are playing, and you always have to have that brutal mindset.

“As soon as you cross that white line, I’m Jeff the father, I’m a husband and I’m a friend to a lot of the boys.

“If I can be someone that the kids and fans look up to that is great and very humbling,” added Toomaga-Allen.

“So many other people would want to do what I do and I never take it for granted, and I think if you lose the fact that you are enjoying yourself and having fun then what is the point of what you do.

“If there is a message out there that you want to quote me on [it is] have fun and enjoy yourself because it is an honour to do what I do.”

Toomaga-Allen finished his try with typical panache on Friday.

“The try was off the back of a lineout, so I had a bit of a break, I had a breather then I just tracked on the inside,” he said.

"I was just lucky to get the ball – I think there was five of us around it.

“Nathan Doak was like, ‘bro why didn’t you give it to me’ – I said bro I’m not giving that to anyone if there is no one in front of me.

“I saw (the cover tackler) how small he was too and I was like, ‘sweet it will be bad of me if I don’t finish this’.