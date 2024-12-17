​Ulster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy believes that, despite heavy defeats to Toulouse and Bordeaux, the young players in the Ulster pack will have learned from going head-to-head with some of the best players in world rugby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster shipped a record number of points in the 61-21 defeat at the Stade Ernest-Wallon and followed that up with a 40-19 home reversal against Bordeaux last weekend.

But Duffy thinks for the likes of James McCormick, Scott Wilson and James McNabney the experience will be invaluable as they develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott and the two James’ I have worked with a couple of years back and it is now good to see them as senior professionals,” said Duffy at this week’s Ulster press conference. “Go back to last week, they were all involved in the Toulouse game, they are the European and French champions against some of the biggest humans on the planet.

Ulster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy talking to press ahead of facing Munster on Friday. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

"And they acquitted themselves really well even though it was a heavy defeat in the end.

“They now have a benchmark of what the European champions are so at least they have something to grasp and something to go after.

"And you don’t know until you play against them...and most people don’t get the opportunity to play against the best and they have done that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, it is ‘what have you learned?’ and they will go ‘maybe we’re off on this aspect or that aspect and need to get better at this’ and they have something to chase.

“They are ambitious and they are working really hard and they are learning off good people in the building as well.

“The likes of Stuart McCloskey...leading from the front in training and in the meetings and the young fellows are following, which is great.”

While the scoreline against Bordeaux was lopsided and Ulster failed to register a single point after the break, Duffy felt the team made great strides from the Toulouse game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just accuracy at the back end and staying in the fight," said Duffy when asked to discuss the issue. “The boys fought really hard on the weekend.

"They were in a position to win the game after 62 to 63 minutes and they were a little bit inaccurate with three or four things thereafter.

“That has been the review...just tidy up those areas and put yourself in a position at 74, 75, 76 minutes to close the game out.

“To go from the Toulouse performance to be in a position to win the game on 63 minutes was the encouraging thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a group that can bounce back and perform and that is what we are excited about.”

Ulster return to United Rugby Championship action on Friday night in a must-win clash with Irish rivals Munster.

As with Europe, Ulster have lost their last two domestic games and face a Munster side sitting a place and point below them in the table.