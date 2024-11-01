Former captain Johnny Sexton has created “real positivity” in Ireland’s camp after returning to perform a part-time mentoring role.

The 39-year-old, who retired following last year’s Rugby World Cup, has spent time with Andy Farrell’s squad at their Dublin training base ahead of this month’s Autumn Nations Series.

With Ireland preparing to host New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia at the Aviva Stadium, Sexton is expected to make regular visits in order to further impart his expertise.

Defence coach Simon Easterby said: “He’s definitely going to be involved over the next few weeks, transitioning in and out, lending his support to certain individuals within the team.

Former Ireland player Johnny Sexton (left) and head coach Andy Farrell

“He’s excited about potentially what he could offer, so are we as coaches, as well as players. It’s great to have him in.

“He’s a great man, he’s a great personality in the group. I guess it’s to be seen how much time he’s involved in the next four weeks but certainly in the moment we see him being involved.

“He’s already been in and potentially he’s going to come in and out of camp over the next four weeks.

“The players have loved it, there’s a real positivity around him being back involved.”

Ireland are currently in Portugal fine-tuning for a November schedule which begins against the All Blacks next Friday.

On their return, former fly-half Sexton, who has been working in a management position for a glass and metal packaging company since calling time on his playing career, will be on hand to offer advice to the squad, including number 10s Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley and Sam Prendergast.

“Johnny, having only retired recently, still has his finger on the pulse in terms of playing in that 10 role,” said Easterby.

“Jack Crowley’s obviously had time with us, and so has Ciaran, Sam less so.

“All of those guys are like sponges, they want to learn and they want to understand and they want to get know-how and then go out there and try and put those things into practice.

“Johnny will just be able to give them a bit of guidance at times. When you’re leaning on someone like him with that much experience, it’s only a few words here and there sometimes, a little bit of a tip and a bit of feedback, that’s all it might be.