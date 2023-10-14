"You have to work hard for fairytale endings and we didn't get it. That's just life.

An emotional Johnny Sexton says he’s “gutted” Ireland couldn’t deliver Rugby World Cup success for their fans after they crashed out of the competition following a 28-24 quarter-final defeat in what is the influential captain’s final match of a stellar career.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tries from Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan helped set the All Blacks up for a nail-biting triumph in Paris with Jordie Barrett and Richie Mo’unga combining to kick a further 13 points.

Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park crossed in the first-half for Ireland before they picked up a penalty try in the second, but it wasn’t to be for Andy Farrell’s men, who suffered a first defeat since the opening match of last summer’s stunning Test series victory in New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sexton won his first Ireland cap in 2009 and went on to represent his country 118 times, contributing over 1,000 points and was accompanied on his final walk around the Stade de France pitch by his son.

Johnny Sexton of Ireland looks dejected at full-time after their team's loss in the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between Ireland and New Zealand at Stade de France on October 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

"I'm very proud of the boys and proud of the country,” he said. “We couldn't have done anymore.

"We got over the line there towards the end and it's just fine margins.

"We felt they sucker punched us on a few tries and we had to work really hard for our scores.

"That's what champions do and they are a great team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew it would be a massive challenge and we fell just short."

Ireland were considered favourites to win the World Cup after a phenomenal rise to the top of the rankings and collecting a maiden Webb Ellis Cup would have been a fairytale ending for an incredible servant to Irish rugby.

"It has been amazing,” added the 38-year-old. “These last six weeks have been a dream with this group and these fans.

"I'm just gutted we couldn't do it for them.

"You have to work hard for fairytale endings and we didn't get it. That's just life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't leave any stone unturned and we ticked every box.

"We trained the house down and after a slow enough start we played pretty well tonight.