Johnny Sexton "gutted" not to deliver Rugby World Cup success for Ireland fans in final match of stellar career
Tries from Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan helped set the All Blacks up for a nail-biting triumph in Paris with Jordie Barrett and Richie Mo’unga combining to kick a further 13 points.
Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park crossed in the first-half for Ireland before they picked up a penalty try in the second, but it wasn’t to be for Andy Farrell’s men, who suffered a first defeat since the opening match of last summer’s stunning Test series victory in New Zealand.
Sexton won his first Ireland cap in 2009 and went on to represent his country 118 times, contributing over 1,000 points and was accompanied on his final walk around the Stade de France pitch by his son.
"I'm very proud of the boys and proud of the country,” he said. “We couldn't have done anymore.
"We got over the line there towards the end and it's just fine margins.
"We felt they sucker punched us on a few tries and we had to work really hard for our scores.
"That's what champions do and they are a great team.
"We knew it would be a massive challenge and we fell just short."
Ireland were considered favourites to win the World Cup after a phenomenal rise to the top of the rankings and collecting a maiden Webb Ellis Cup would have been a fairytale ending for an incredible servant to Irish rugby.
"It has been amazing,” added the 38-year-old. “These last six weeks have been a dream with this group and these fans.
"I'm just gutted we couldn't do it for them.
"You have to work hard for fairytale endings and we didn't get it. That's just life.
"We didn't leave any stone unturned and we ticked every box.
"We trained the house down and after a slow enough start we played pretty well tonight.
"A few decisions and bounces of the ball - we were a few inches away from scoring the try. Fair play to the All Blacks."