Andy Farrell's men travel to Edinburgh with Grand Slam aspirations still in tact thanks to bonus-points wins over Wales, France and Italy.

The world's top-ranked nation have dominated matches against the Scots during the past decade, winning 11 of the past 12 meetings.

But Gregor Townsend's side have been a far tougher proposition in this year's tournament - beating England and Wales before defeat in France - and are bidding for a first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations to keep themselves in title contention.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton has declared himself fit for Sunday's crunch Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Fly-half Sexton, who sat out the round-three win in Rome due to a groin issue sustained against France, believes Ireland are "privileged" to be vying for a clean sweep.

"We don't consider ourselves favourites, we don't even talk about that," he said. "We think it's going to be an incredibly tough game.

"They're probably the best Scottish team - maybe not of all time because there are Scottish teams that have gone on to win championships and stuff - but definitely the best Scottish team we've played against.

"Probably since the Six Nations started, it's the best Scottish team. It will be a really, really tough game and it will probably be our toughest of the championship so far."

Ireland set aside the absence of a host of star men at Stadio Olimpico, including their influential skipper, to remain as the competition's pacesetters.

Sexton, who confirmed he is "good to go" this weekend, previously won a Grand Slam in 2018 - the third Six Nations triumph of his distinguished career.

The 37-year-old believes Scottish hope of ending a 33-year Triple Crown drought adds an extra edge to a tricky away trip.

"Every team comes into this competition wanting to win a Grand Slam, wanting to win a championship and that's why it's so important to get off to a good start because it keeps everything alive," he said.