​Ulster defence coach Jonny Bell believes that it is going to take another huge rear-guard action to inflict a second home defeat on Glasgow in 23 games when the sides clash at Scotstoun on Saturday.

Ulster defence coach Jonny Bell at Kingspan Stadium discussing the upcoming BKT United Rugby Championship fixture against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

​The Warriors are second in the United Championship Table – with Ulster a place and two points behind.

Ulster have won four of their five games this season but all by seven points or fewer and have needed big defensive sets at the end of the games to preserve the victories.

Ulster conceded six tries and 36 points in the opening day victory over Zebre but have only allowed the opposition to score 72 points against them in the next four games.

“Zebre was a funny old game, you could look back to the Scarlets game at the start of last season...that was sort of a try-fest, things balance themselves out,” said Bell. “I'm pleased with where the boys are at defensively, we're far from the finished article but we're going in the right direction.

“We've got a bit of bite and bit of attitude and that has manifested itself in that we've been defending leads in the last minutes and we've stood up strong.

“There's still plenty we need to improve on and we as a group know that.

"And they're going to challenge us this weekend...Glasgow like to put lots of width on the game.”

Bell have been pleased with how Ulster have been able to close out tight games.

“It's the DNA and the character of the guys, it's not something you take for granted," he said. “It's acknowledged and we know that the guys here will fight for every inch.

“It's something that Dan (McFarland) promotes, it's part of the DNA of the club.

“They don't give up and you can see that in all sorts of things...when the Lions turned the ball over on their own line and how hard we worked to get back.

“You can see it in all facets of the game, maybe it's not big stand-out ball carries or tackles but the effort that guys put in is recognised.

“It matters to them, it's those things that show how much they care.

“They (Warriors) are a challenge but our boys are excited by that.”

Bell spent a season at Scotstoun as the Warriors attack coach and, having already beaten Leinster in Glasgow this season, knows they will be gunning for Ulster.

“They're hungry for the win, they're a team that's very well coached,” he said. “They've got some very talented players...90 per cent of the Scottish team are there or thereabouts.

“They play an expansive game, they'll challenge you from their own third and we have to be on our mettle.

“They've players like George Horne who, if you switch off, he's gone.”

“We've got to be incredibly good in our system, physically in the right spot and then mentally switched on.

“When Glasgow have all their players fit and available they're a very good side.”

“We've had great battles with Glasgow over the years and we don't expect anything different.