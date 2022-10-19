After last week’s win over the Lions, Ulster are bidding to be the first northern hemisphere side to win back-to-back games on South African soil in the URC.

But they face a Sharks side stacked with Springbok World Cup winners.

“They’ve got multiple threats, very powerful up front and lots of pace out wide, I think that's the challenge,” said Bell. “Making sure we get the basics in place...that starts with your set-piece being strong, making sure we defend well and don't give them oxygen in their game.

Scotland's Rory Sutherland is in line to make his Ulster debut this weekend

“They're lethal off turnover so we've got to respect the ball and play in the right areas, that's very easy to talk about in a Zoom call, it's much harder to do on a pitch.

“It's a massive challenge but that challenge presents opportunities.

“If you ask any player in the group would they rather play against a team that is half-cocked or the best Sharks team there is, they'd say the best Sharks team that's available...they're competitive men.

“You're coming out to Durban and you're in pretty humid conditions against world-class players...that's why you play the game.

"Is that going to be a challenge? Of course.

“This group are pretty strong in their mindset and they love a challenge.

“They played against the Sharks at Kingspan when they were loaded and didn't let themselves down.

“It's a different challenge here.

"I'm not for one minute under-estimating it...but that's the beauty of it and we're well up for it.”

Scotland and British Lions prop Rory Sutherland is expected to make his Ulster debut after recovering from an oblique injury.

“He's fit and well," said Bell. “I worked with him at Worcester.

"He's a tremendous athlete, he's come through a little niggle and he's training at the minute.”

As well as the physical challenge the Sharks pose, Ulster also must deal switching from the altitude and heat of Johannesburg to the more humid conditions at sea level in Durban.

“It's funny...we played in 33 degrees at altitude and the challenge was that final quarter when the guys were really struggling,” said Bell. “They found a way and you've got to credit that...until you're in that situation it's hard to appreciate it.

“We're genuinely proud of how they closed that game out.“Down to sea level, it's more humid but another thing you've got to adapt to, that's one of the things we talked about prior to coming down here, being adaptable.”

“We don't know what will be thrown up at any particular time, we pride ourselves in not having excuses.

