The former centre is back on the Kingspan Stadium coaching ticket as the defence guru and is hoping he can help mastermind another assault on Europe’s top prize, starting away at Sale on Sunday lunchtime.

Bell can see some of the same traits in the current Ulster squad as Harry Williams’ team had on their epic run to glory 23 years ago.

“They are a lot better, quicker and physical than they were in ’99,” joked Bell. “I don’t like comparing eras as it is so different, but I see a group of people who have built and grown over the last four or five years.

Jonny Bell – the current Ulster defence coach – during his playing days with the province

“That’s clear to be seen and they love their province and want to deliver their base for the fanbase here.

“That’s similar because we wanted to care about our game and our province and delivering for Ulster.

“From a playing perspective? Well, they are light years ahead of us.”

Naturally Bell has fond memories of beating Colomiers at a packed Lansdowne as Ulster were crowned European champions.

“There are so many memories...going back on the bus with a bottle of whiskey and the curtains on the bus closed, that was an enjoyable time,” he said. “It’s unbelievable, when you have that connection it sticks with you for life and that’s what I want to achieve with this group.

“I am fed up talking about ’99 and I think this group want to make their own history and work incredibly hard to do so...that’s their goal and mine is to help them.”

Sale sit second in the English Premiership, having won seven of nine games.

“They are flying high, since Alex Sanderson took over there is a real steeliness to them and on both sides of the ball they are playing a little bit more than they used to, but they have a bit more firepower to hurt you,” said Bell. “They are physical, a big pack, their fundamentals, their set-piece is strong, they score a lot of maul tries and the nature of the game, you have to be prepared.

“It’s getting the detail right about how we want to play the game, defensively it is about not allowing them to dictate the ball because they are dangerous when they get momentum.”

Ulster are still counting the toll of Saturday night’s 38-29 defeat against 14-man Leinster at the RDS.

