Jordi Murphy ready for new season

The 30-time capped Ireland flanker and former European Cup winner spent much of last season on the sidelines due to injury missing all the pre-season, this time around he hopes to hit the ground running and starts at No8 against the Chiefs.

“I had come into pre-season (last year) with a bit of a knock I suffered doing my off season running and unfortunately that lingered on for a while,” explained Murphy.

“Then I was back and unfortunately a bit of a freak thing with my knee. It went from something that you thought would only be six to seven weeks, to six to seven months so that was frustrating in itself.

Ulster’s Jordi Murphy is relishing the start to the new season. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“I came back and felt pretty good, I got into the swing of things quickly. I played quite a number of games in a row but in the end it just came down to Dan (McFarland) making decisions and I hadn’t quite played to the level that he hoped, and he went with other guys which is fair enough.

“So that was very disappointing from my point of view because I want to play every game possible.

“I took what he said at the time and tried to work on those bits.

“Last year is last year and now I’m fresh legged and hopefully get an opportunity to go out and try to make sure I’m in that window to be picked week in week out.”

Murphy stressed the importance of being fit for start of the season.

“It is important for me, personally looking back over my career I have played my best stuff when I have had a full pre-season under my belt,” he said

“Obviously it was disappointing last year not to be able to do that but to be involved from the very start with the lads this year has been great.

“It’s a fresh start and I really have enjoyed it so far. Pre-season isn’t the be all and end all but it is great to have it if you are available and fit to do it and I’m feeling good at the moment.

“Pre-season is about trying to implement some of the stuff we have been working on in the off season.

“I guess when you know there is going to be a lot of chopping and changing over the next two games it is making sure when you are on the pitch to take all your opportunities, and go out there and play like your are playing the last minute of the game and try to play your best.

“At the end of the day you don’t get anything out of these games except your own personal work rate and try to get yourself in the coach’s eye which is important.

“That’s the thing about our squad now it is really deep.

“Some guys might be away or injured and you are still fighting for places which is a really good place to be.

“You just have to stay on your game throughout the season as much as you can because you don’t want to be getting left behind.

“There will be plenty of opportunities at the start of the year and hopefully I’m looking forward to taking some of that.”