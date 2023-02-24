The Grand Slam and European Cup winner, who has amassed 30 Ireland caps, only started three games last season.

After watching his friend and colleague Jack McGrath forced to retire recently, the 31-year-old backrow admits that while he has been frustrated by a lack of opportunities, he has learned to value any game time he gets.

“To be honest, I'd say this year that my mind has been in a place where I've appreciated it the most that I have in a long time, especially because last year I was burdened with a lot of injury and when I came back I wasn't feeling great,” said Murphy.

Jordi Murphy will make only his fourth start of the season for Ulster against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

“This year I've been lucky enough to stay pretty injury free and be involved a lot in training and in a number of games.

“I'm just trying to enjoy every day as it comes, I know that sounds a bit cliched but that's just my attitude at the moment, to enjoy even the tough days.

“I'm kind of thinking, these are great; this time last year I wasn't able to participate.

“I'd be lying to you if I sat here and said there weren't parts of the season when I have been a little bit frustrated,” he added.

“I think that comes down to the quality and the depth in the squad. There's some guys that would play a number of games and the next thing, maybe they don't play their finest game and somebody else steps in and plays well.

“It's about staying present, fit and healthy, and making sure you're ready to go.”

Murphy says has been consulting with the coaches at Ulster, adding that the ‘door is always open’.

“You can always go up and speak to them, they always have the door open,” he said.

“They're transparent, if you ask them a straight up question they'll give you a straight up answer.

“At the end of the day, that's all you can do. If you're wondering why you're not involved, or if there's anything you can work on, you've got to be proactive about it.

“What's the point in hanging around and saying nothing, you can be out of sight, out of mind from a coach's perspective.

“I'd always be knocking on the door if I'm not involved and wondering what can I do, or what parts of my game can I work on.

“If you go with a positive attitude to a coach, they're always going to be open and honest with you.

“Sometimes you're not going to like the answer that they give you but that's just the nature of the game.

“They have to pick 15 or 23 guys, four really in my position on a matchday. Sometimes you get the rub of the green and sometimes you don’t.”

Ulster: (15-9): Mike Lowry, Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore, Aaron Sexton, Jake Flannery, John Cooney; (1-8): Rory Sutherland, John Andrew, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen (Captain).