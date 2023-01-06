Malone come into the new year at the bottom of the table with two wins from eight games while Armagh are second, five points behind leaders Buccaneers with a game in hand.

However, Malone coach Josh Pentland believes the Belfast side can turn their fortunes around and escape relegation.

“It has been tough going at times, a lot of games we felt that we should have got something from it whether it be a losing bonus point or a fourth try,” said Pentland.

Armagh coach Chris Parker.

“I felt like most games we have been right in to the end – we picked up a good win against Highfield and we have a big derby against Armagh and that is another one we can try to target. It is tough but we are close in every game.

“We lost a lot of boys last year, Callum Smith went to Terenure which was a big loss and we lost a few other backs and a few guys retired, so we haven’t managed to fill those completely.

“We have a lot of young boys in from school which have been helpful, and they have stepped up massively,” he added.

“It is never nice to be bottom but there is still a good buzz about the place, there are still a lot of Malone men there fighting to keep us in the league – a few wins and we are pushing mid-table all of a sudden.”

Armagh warmed up for the trip to Belfast with a game against Ballymena in the Ulster Senior League last weekend and coach Chris Parker was happy with the hit out and the result at Eaton Park.

“We were a bit cautious having to play Ballymena as it was a dead rubber, but in hindsight it was very much needed,” said Parker.

“We were very rusty in the first 20 minutes and it took us a lot of time to get into our stride. The boys needed a blow-out and it proved a really worthwhile exercise in the end.

"To get that fixture under their belts, to get that hit out, and get the boys back into contact levels was really good for us.

“It keeps the momentum going and the result came on the back of the performance; the performance was pleasing in some aspects, it highlighted a few things like keeping the ball in contact and we have been able to work at this week, so there were a lot of positives from it.

“We’re very keen to push on and having this block of four in a row is different, it is a really important block that is probably going to set up where we end up for the rest of the season.”

Both sides are missing key players due to Ulster A club cups. Banbridge are also missing a number of Ulster players for their home clash with Old Wesley (3.30pm).