Kieran Treadwell knew he was taking a gamble leaving his native London to join Ulster back into 2015 but the risk has paid off.

The lock was part of the first Ireland team to ever win a test series in New Zealand, he added a Six Nations winners medal and a Grand Slam in the Spring, and in Ulster’s win over Connacht Treadwell racked up 150 caps for the province.

Born in the south London borough of Sutton with an Irish mother, Treadwell joined the Harlequins academy.

He made seven appearances for the Stoop club and following a loan spell at London Scottish he decided to make the switch across the Irish sea when Ulster came calling in 2016.

Ulster’s lock Kieran Treadwell pictured discussing the upcoming BKT United Rugby Championship Round 9 fixture against Leinster at RDS Arena

“I suppose at the time it was a really big decision because I’d never really lived away from home, I lived in an academy house but that was probably only three days a week then I went home and did my washing,” explained Treadwell.

“It was a big decision at the time but now there is no real looking back, it has been good, and I have really enjoyed my time here.

“It was a bit back and forward just weighing up the pros and cons, I spoke to the guys here and they said there was a clear path here, but you would still need to want it and work for it, it wasn’t going to be given to you.

“I just decided that was it, it was time for a change and go for it.

“I was at Quins since I was about 15 and been in the system so it felt right for me at the time.”

Ulster wanted Treadwell to be an enforcer in the mode of South African Bakkies Botha, but when he could put on the necessary weight the second row had to redefine his game.

“When I was younger, I suppose through that age grade system I was always quite a skinny kid, I’ve always been this height, but I’ve was skinny.

“I was told from a young age to put on some weight and some size, you have got a good frame, I was always quite quick so if you can carry, you’ll be alright.

“My first week’s pre-season at Ulster I pulled my hammy (hamstring) so I thought that was the decision made for me really I need to lose a bit of weight.

“I feel good now, as you get older and more experienced you know the player that you want to be so you can sort of make those decisions yourself and ask the coaches how you are going to get to that point.

“Now the way that we want to play, especially that we want to play fast and efficient rugby, so me I need to be the best that I can be for my team.

“Some people probably carry a bit more weight and that works well for them but for me I’m happy where I am now.

There have been plenty of highlights for Treadwell in reaching his caps milestone.

“There were loads, I think the first one where my mum and dad could come was massive for me where they could see me play.

“My first European game which was here against Clermont, I came on quite early because one of the boys got injured at half time so that was a wake up for me.

“That quarter final in the Aviva a couple of years ago was quite big for me, again it’s just looking back and it’s remembering those memories with your family and your wife.

“It is those sorts of things that you remember, and you correlate that with the games that you have played in.”

Leinster v Ulster, Round 9, BKT United Rugby Championship, RDS Arena, Monday 1 January, 5.15pm (Live on RTE, ViaPlay and URC.tv)

(1-8) Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson, Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney;

(15-9) Will Addison, Rob Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Scott Wilson, Alan O’Connor, Dave Ewers, Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry, Jude Postlethwaite.

Players currently unavailable for selection: