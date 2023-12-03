Lock Kieran Treadwell was brutally honest in his assessement of Ulster’s second consecutive United Rugby Championship defeat on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-24 reversal against Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium means Dan McFarland’s side go into Europe this week sitting seventh in the domestic table.

James Hume’s last-gasp try earned Ulster two match points against the side from the Scottish capital, but Treadwell knew that didn’t mask a poor performance in the first home defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We weren't at the races, we need to go back and re-evaluate what we've done in the week and see where we can improve and be better,” Treadwell said.

Lock Kieran Treadwell said Ulster need to regroup after a second consecutive defeat in the United Rugby Championship at home to Edinburgh

“I just think we have to be honest with ourselves, not kid ourselves. We have to be brutal on ourselves and on each other. We have to hold each other accountable and hold ourselves accountable.

“If you don't think something's up to standard then say it. If you don't think something you've done is up to standard, then you've got to find a way to fix it.”

“You can't go through the week brushing it under the carpet. You need to address it at the time, you only get a few opportunities,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We coughed up the ball too many times – it's about being clinical at specific times, you only get a few opportunities.

“We were chasing the game, we knew we needed to score to get the two points. We need to be clinical and ruthless when we get the opportunity.”

“Turn the page but we’ve got to be better.”

Despite having double World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff in the front row, Ulster’s scrum struggled against Edinburgh.

“They've a good scrum, they've got really good props – we trained this week, there's a few things we can fix,” said Treadwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dark arts of the scrum; I'm not too sure about the front-row but they got ins in the game and we needed to nullify that.”

Ulster travel to Bath on Saturday for the opening game in the Heineken Champions Cup, with the English side second in the Premiership.

Treadwell added: “It's a different challenge. Again, I think we need to refocus. We're not used to playing Premiership sides and they're in a bit of a run of form.

“We need to nullify that, focus on ourselves and fix what we need to in training – make sure our training standards are high to make sure the game isn't that big of a jump.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had all started so well for Ulster with Tom Stewart scoring from a lineout maul and John Cooney converting after five minutes.

Edinburgh out-half Ben Healy kicked a penalty and the former Munster man added the conversion to his captain Beb Vellacott’s try.

Stewart claimed his sixth try of the season on 29 minutes, again from a driving lineout maul which Cooney converted, but Healy’s penalty with the last kick of the first half gave Edinburgh a 13-12 advantage at the interval.

Hume had a try disallowed on 53 minutes for a knock-on in the build-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh took control of the game as Scotland loose head prop Pierre Schoeman rumbled over from close range and his replacement in the front row, Robin Hislop, also grabbed a try with Healy converting both.