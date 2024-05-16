Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Treadwell has been impressed by the emergence of young Ulster forwards Cormac Izuchukwu and Harry Sheridan.

Like Treadwell, both academy products can switch between lock and the back row.

Sheridan has made 16 appearances this season including nine starts and has scored two tries while Izuchukwu has made 13 appearances and showed his range of skills in his first start at blindside flanker last weekend against the Scarlets.

Ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium, Treadwell said: “It’s been great. The squad gets better, the team gets better with the competitiveness in training and positions and [competition] for those 23 spots.

Lock Kieran Treadwell has hailed the impact of Ulster's young forwards on the squad

“It builds the standard of training and gets people to a good standard of performance, so it is great for that.

“The leaders and senior lads helping the academy guys through is a really positive thing.

“Izzy is such an explosive person and so powerful, getting him on the ball to carry is massive for us. He did a massive amount of work against the Scarlets in the 60 minutes that he played.

“Getting him on the ball, carrying, breaking through tackles with the size, speed and power that he has is massive and that transitions to being in the second row as a lock,” he added.

“I think being in the backrow you get more time on the ball.”

Treadwell feels whatever number is on a player’s back doesn’t matter in the modern game these days.

“I think you want to get your best players on the pitch,” he said. “Also being so explosive and so powerful as Izzy is and as Harry is, when we can get them on the park is great.

“Showing that athleticism to play second row and back row is massive.”

Treadwell, meanwhile, is delighted that Richie Murphy has been given the Ulster job on a permanent basis.

The former Ireland U20s boss has masterminded Ulster’s collection of 14 points in their last three games to put them on the crest of reaching the URC playoffs and qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup.

“It’s great to continue working with Richie, he has put some good things in place in the short amount of time that he has been here,” Treadwell added.

“It is a good stepping stone to build on that. It is actually something that we can work on together for a long period of time.

“He is very clear of what he says, he knows what he wants, and he knows how we want to play.

“His delivery of message is very clear. He is an honest person in the fact of what you need to work on, how you are going to work on it and how you are going to get to that point where you are the best version of yourself.

“He is very approachable. If you have something to work on or you have a question, he is very approachable to give you advice,” said Treadwell.

“Richie has made us see where we need to go and the potential that we have to go to those places.