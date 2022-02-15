Leading Schools’ Cup sides set to clash across the semi-final stages

RBAI and Methody, the competition’s two most successful sides, will meet in the first semi-final at Kingspan Stadium on March 1, while Campbell and Wallace clash at the same venue the next day for the right to contest the St Patrick’s Day final.

Methody have won the Schools’ Cup 36 times outright, shared the title once and been runners-up 26 times.

Nicky Wells’ side had to negotiate a tricky away quarter-final at Ballyclare High School and prevailed 21-6, with Ben McFarlane landing 11 points with the boot.

Methody's Nicky Wells. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Ballyclare started strongly and missed a chance to take the lead before Callum Cochrane opened the scoring with a penalty for the home side.

Lorcan Hanratty got the Belfast school’s first try and McFarlane added the conversion to give Methody a 7-3 lead at half-time.

McFarlane registerd a penalty, but Ballyclare out half Alex Darrah reduced the arrears as he landed a kick of his own.

Methody were happy to keep the scoreboard ticking over as McFarlane added another two penalties.

With Ballyclare chasing, Chris Bradley went over in the last minute for Methody’s second try to put a bit of gloss on the scoreline for the Belfast side.

Inst, chasing a 33rd outright win in the Schools’ Cup, also survived what on paper looked a potential banana skin at Sullivan Upper.

Jamie Kirk’s side scored three tries in each half in Holywood during the 38-17 victory.

Bryn Ward, Myles Lowe, Rory Stewart, Oliver Clark, Jamie Beattie and Jacob Boyd all crossed for Inst while Josh Eagleson converted four of the six tries.

Sullivan’s only try came from Rory Carson - Conor McMaster converted and added a penalty, while Harry McKeown was also on target with another penalty for the Co Down school.

The second semi-final will be eagerly-anticipated in the Doak household as Wallace prop Cameron will be trying to knock Campbell, the side of his father Neil, out of the competition.

Wallace reached the 2020 final with Cameron’s older brother Nathan, now regularly starting at scrum half for Ulster, in the team. Due to Covid, the final against Royal School Armagh was scrapped and trophy shared.

Wallace are still looking for their first outright win in the competition and they made home advantage count in the tie of the quarter-final as they beat Ballymena Academy 12-7.

It was Cameron Doak that inspired his school into the last four by getting both tries, with out half Matthew Halliday converting one to give Wallace a 12-0 lead.

Daniel Vercoe-Rodgers’ late try for Ballymena converted by Tristian Ferguson set up a grandstand finish but Wallace held on to progress to a second consecutive semi-final.

Former Ulster coach Neil Doak is part of the Campbell coaching ticket and they enjoyed a 26-8 win over Dromore High.

Darragh Hanlon got a try in each half for Campbell as Peter Caves and Zac Solomon also crossed for the hosts.

