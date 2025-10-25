Ulster’s perfect start to the United Rugby Championship ended in the heat and humidity of Johannesburg as Richie Murphy’s side were outscored by seven tries to five in a 49-31 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park.

Ulster had gone into the game with a maximum 15 points from three games but had lost their Ireland quartet.

Queen’s lock Joe Hopes made a first appearance, Tom Stewart was deployed in the backrow and the squad suffered another blow when Juarno Augustus had to pull out due to injury, allowing Bryn Ward – brother of Zac – to make his senior debut.

Ulster finish their two-game mini-tour of South Africa with six points but Murphy was disappointed with the final-quarter display against the Lions at Ellis Park.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“It is a difficult one to take in the end, we were in that game until 55 or 60 minutes and then we sort of let it get away from us,” said Murphy. “I think over the course of the game our error game, our error count was a little too high and we just invited the Lions into the game and scrum dominance from them put us under a lot of pressure.

“It was a massive effort from the players in a very tough situation, 29 or 29 degrees and at altitude...it is not an easy place to be.

“Their conditioning in being used to the altitude probably helped them in the long run.

“You are never satisfied when you lose a game that is in the balance at 60 minutes, but six points is a decent return.

"But we are still hurting and it is important when we do get back in against Benetton in Belfast in a few weeks’ time it is really important we flick the switch and get back to winning ways.”

Ulster picked up a try bonus point with Rob Balocoune bagging a hat-trick of touchdowns.

“It is great to see Rob back, we have an embarrassment of riches in the back three,” said Murphy. “Zac (Ward) has been in form the last few weeks, Werner (Kok) has been really good, Mikey (Lowry) is flying and then having Rob back is fantastic.

“Rob got through a full game, which is exciting for us and long may that fitness level continue.”

Murphy was pleased with Hopes and Byrn Ward’s contributions on their first starts.

“It was a big effort from the two lads, it is not easy to come to a place like this and have your starting debut,” he said. “I thought both put in a big shift.