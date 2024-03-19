Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boyd scored one of Inst's three tries as the Belfast school retained the trophy that his elder sibling lifted last year, when he scored a dramatic injury time try to deny Campbell at the death.

“It feels a bit surreal,” said Boyd. “It is my first year at senior rugby and I am already as high as I can be.

“Jacob said to me just go out and play your game, you’re good enough to win it and just give it your all.

RBAI celebrate winning the Danske Bank Schools' Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast after a 21-14 victory over Ballymena Academy

“I didn’t feel under pressure with Jacob winning it last year – it just kind of drove me to win it and do more that what he did. I have two more years of this so that could be two more times than winning it than him!”

Jacob played in the front as did his dad Clem when he represented Ulster and Bath in his playing days, and jubilant RBAI player Adam joked that he was bucking the family trend.

“I think I’ve got a bit more of my mum’s genetics than my brother – he is a wide man and I’m a bit more slim,” he said.

"Who knows, I could end up in the front row someday but hopefully not.

“From five years old dad brought my into mini rugby. I had a trial at football and my dad hated it, it was all rugby, rugby, rugby.”

Ross Dillon’s try in the second half proved to be the decisive score as the teams were locked together at the break.

Boyd said: “When it was 14-14 at half-time, I think everyone knew whoever got the next score was going to win; I think everyone was a bit nervous about that, but they pulled themselves together and did well, especially in the last bit keeping the ball and playing very safe.

“There is a great buzz around the school. It stated with the 3s winning the cup then the 2s winning a cup and the Medallion Shield; there kind of felt like there was a lot of pressure on us as we were the ones left to win a quadruple.