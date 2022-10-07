Michael Lowry hoping for Ulster home help

Dan McFarland’s side duly delivered on the opening night with a bonus point win over Connacht, backed up with another five-point success at the Scarlets.

However, Leinster came to Belfast and inflicted defeat on Ulster last Friday.

The Ospreys are the guests tomorrow night in Ulster’s last home game until the final week of November.

Full back Michael Lowry accepts expectations for Ulster to bounce back.

“It’s always a difficult weekend and everyone thinks of what they’ve done wrong or what they could have done better...and everyone is probably in the same boat in terms of we expect to win,” said Lowry. “We just don’t hope we’re going to win, when we’re playing at home we just expect to win.

“You do have to be squeaky clean against Leinster and we realise that.

“Against any team now...as the league is looking very sharp this year and there are plenty of upsets already.

“We’re going to have to be really on it this weekend in terms of the Ospreys and they are in great form as well.”

After facing the Welsh region, Ulster have two games in South Africa and then a trip to Munster before the international break.

“Going away now doesn’t bother us,” said Lowry in reaction to the fixture list. “Maybe in the past it did but we now bring our own energy and vibe to places and we’re very committed to what we’re doing and focused on our jobs now.

“Before it might have got to us but I don’t think it does now as much as you saw with the Scarlets.”

“Again, there’s room for improvement but it doesn’t bother us if we play at home or away.

“It’s brilliant to have the home fans but we’re very focused on what we’re doing.” Ulster finished the Leinster game with Aaron Sexton and Bex Moxham on the wings – making Lowry, at 24 years old, the most experienced member of the back three.

“In the past, having learnt from so many experienced players, I feel in a more comfortable role now,” said Lowry. “I’ve learnt a lot over the last few years and feel I can share that with younger fellas and really step up in a leadership role.

“The more you know the team, your system and the way everyone works, it gives confidence to be able to give out orders or to help others...and I feel comfortable doing that.

“The young lads have taken on leadership roles.”

Lowry feels playing in empty stadiums during the Covid pandemic has Ulster conquer their away-day fears.