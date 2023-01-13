Ulster have slumped to five defeats in their last six games and one of the accusations being levelled at the side by pundits and former players alike is there is no attacking threat outside of their lineout maul.

That theory will be put to the test on Saturday evening as Ulster against the French side in their own back yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can say that but again that's an opinion,” said the Ireland international.

Ulster's Mike Lowry is hoping for a change of luck in Europe as the province prepares to face European champions La Rochelle. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“We haven't been 100 per cent accurate in what we've been doing in those wider channels and we haven't been completely deliberate, but we've seen last season how well we were playing with the shape and everything was sticking.

“Nothing has changed, it's the same people, the same players – it's those little details where we're a slight fraction off at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're working hard, as we always do; you look on YouTube at the 2021/22 season, there's tries from all over the place, it wasn't just the maul,” he added.

“Even this season, it's not just maul tries [but] I can see why people say that at the minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the travel disruption in getting to Sale and the La Rochelle home game being switched to Dublin, Lowry is hoping Ulster’s luck will change in Europe.

“It could be one moment that could completely flip things back on its head and have us on a real good run of form,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's definitely going to come, that's what we've been saying – those little moments just haven't gone for us and one of them is going to completely change it for us.”

La Rochelle have won both pool games in Europe and Lowry knows Ulster are going to have to fight fire with fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're a big physical pack, we want to move the ball around, we have to be physical with them.

“They like to kick a lot as well, we have to nullify those threats but we want to bring our game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to be ahead of the game and really putting pressure for them – it will open opportunities in the counter-attack.”

“We're looking forward to it, it's a great challenge, it's a place I've never been, I've heard it's a great atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What better way to go over and test yourself against the European champions on their home patch. If we flip things round this week, it'd be some way to do it.”

Ulster: (15-9): Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, Stewart Moore, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale, Ian Madigan, Nathan Doak; (1-8): Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (Captain), Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Andy Warwick, Harry Sheridan, David McCann, Michael McDonald, Billy Burns, Ethan McIlroy.