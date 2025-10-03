Mike Orchin-McKeever praises 'resilient bunch' as Ballyclare look to continue building

Ballyclare head coach Mike Orchin-McKeever. (Photo by Presseye)

Ballyclare have already booked their place in the Ulster Senior Shield final and picked up a valuable two points in last week’s All-Ireland League Division 2C opener at Clonmel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Orchin-McKeever’s side face Thomond in their first home tie of the season and they want to reproduce last season’s form at The Cloughan, where they remain unbeaten.

“It was two huge points last week,” said Orchin-McKeever. “With about four minutes to go we were sitting with no points on the table, so to build a third score to go into the last play of the game and get a bonus try and a losing bonus point was huge, especially on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team is never done, they will keep going and they are a resilient bunch.

"They are relentless in their attitude and in how they want to play. They have been learning for years different aspects of the game, but it was really impressive to see an 82-minute game out of them on the road.

“If you are going to lose, you want to pick up two points from it, so that was fantastic. It would have been a different feeling at full time if we’d finished with zero.

“Returning home the week after, you want to build on your performance to get the four or five points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomond arrive in Ballyclare after a surprise win over Bective last week.

“It has been pretty much a focus on us this week,” added Orchin-McKeever. “It is early days to be reading into results, scorelines and tables.

“I’ve had a good chat with the captain Jack Gamble and the coaching team, and we are just focused on what we are going to improve on for this second game in a block of three.

“We were unbeaten at The Cloughan last season, although we did lose a home game to Monkstown that had to be moved to Ballyclare High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had a good run of form and I think everybody tries to create a mentality of a fortress in their home games, but I think the truth is we just really enjoy playing at home.

“We are a very well supported club and we have a good community around us within club and the town – it is always a great experience to come along and watch a game.”

Orchin-McKeever has been forced to juggle his resources.

“The rotation we used in the three Ulster Senior Shield games has been beneficial for this block of three,” he said. “There’s unavailability for personal, family or work reasons, then there are bumps and injuries that rules somebody out, but it gives someone else a crack.

“Fortunately, it isn’t new or a shock to them because they have been there before and it is not a new experience, but it is a new opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Milton returns to the starting line-up and Johnny Holmes makes his first AIL start for the club after returning from England, while Alex Darragh continues at out-half.

Belfast Harlequins started with a bonus point win over Dolphin and they are on the road to Malahide.

After last season’s promotion, Dungannon started their Division 2A campaign with a bonus point win at Greystones and welcome Corinthians, who also picked up maximum points on the opening day, to Stevenson Park.

Ballymena host Greystones and Banbridge entertain Wanderers.