Ulster centre Ben Carson was left with mixed emotions following defeat against Leinster in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship clash at Kingspan Stadium.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored both Ulster’s tries in the 27-20 reversal and started a game for the first time with Jude Postlewaite and Nathan Doak, who all began their pathway into the professional ranks playing mini rugby at Lisburn.

However, it was Ulster’s second consecutive league defeat and a fourth in seven outing which leaves Richie Murphy’s side 10th in the table going into the European Champions Cup.

“We are obviously really disappointed because we back ourselves to beat anyone,” Carson said.

"That was a good Leinster side out there. Everyone goes on about ‘Leinster B team, Leinster B team’, but it doesn’t matter – they are still a brilliant side.

“We’d still back ourselves to beat anyone and we are just really disappointed.

“It is always nice to score tries but it is just really the work of the rest of the lads [who are setting up the tries], it’s just me finishing it off.”

Carson was delighted to play with his boyhood mates.

He added: “We always hoped we would [play together]. At the back of my mind there were doubts sometimes but it is class that we’re here now and playing together.

“I have known Jude since I was four years old. I went to primary school with him, played Lisburn minis, played with him at Banbridge and we have been best mates ever since we were younger.

“Doaky I have known him since I was about 10 years old. We went to Wallace together so it is just brilliant growing up and playing on the big stage with them, it was great.

“Jude loves an offload, it is a big part of his game; because I know him and Doaky so well you kind of know what they are going to do, that sort of chemistry helps out there.

“I knew Jude was going to offload that, so it made it easier for me to score, so it was good.”

“We could have won that game. We were in it the whole time but it just sort of slipped away from us at the end.”

Ulster travel to defending European Champions and Top14 leaders Toulouse on Sunday facing a injury crisis with potentially five wingers missing, but Carson would be happy to fill the void if needed.

“I have played on the wing a few times at Ballynahinch, I am happy to play anywhere the team needs me and I’m sure Jude is as well,” he said. “If they want to put me on the wing, I’m ready to go.

“It is going to be tough but hopefully the weather is going to be better than it was here. We like to play a good brand of rugby and a nice dry ball is always a bonus.