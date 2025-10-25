​Two consecutive bonus point wins have propelled City of Armagh up to third place in AIL Division 1B ahead of the big Ulster derby with Queen’s at the Palace Grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh coach Chris Parker has been delighted with the way the side bounced back from an opening day defeat against Old Wesley.

“Pleased...if you had of given us 10 points at the start of the block we would have taken it, especially after picking up nothing in round one,” said Parker. “We finished the block with momentum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh had an impressive victory at Highfield before the break.

Curtis Pollock in possession for Queen's during 2023. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“It hasn't been a happy hunting ground over the years for us," said Parker. “I think we've only ever won twice there before and they are traditionally very hard to beat at home, so we were delighted.

“It’s a huge confidence-booster because, when we looked at Highfield, they were very well organised defensively and they were hugely physical.

“So to be able to go down there and probably put our game onto them a wee bit and match that physicality was very pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can match it with them physically, we should be able to hopefully try and match it with anyone in the league.”

Queen’s are still looking a first win of the season after a draw and two defeats – but Parker knows form means nothing on derby day.

He said: “The Ulster derbies are the first thing you look for when the fixture list comes out, when do you get to play the other Ulster teams?

“I think in my time at Armagh I've only been in the same league as Queen's once and had that Ulster derby with them once.

"So it's fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's one we've been looking forward to and I'm sure Queen's is the same, I don't think they had any Ulster derbies last year so it's mouth-watering.”

Both sides are missing their Ulster contingent.

“I suppose both teams already have seen the positives of having rep players and then you do lose them for periods of time,” said Parker. “But the weather's not to be great either, which can be a fairly levelling factor.

“I think with both clubs having not played each other in a number of years.

"It is all the appetite of a proper rip-roaring Ulster derby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker is hoping for the same level of performance from his side as the one in Highfield.

“I think we focused on that and trying to really just tidy up our own game a wee bit,” he said. “We reaped a lot of the benefits where we've looked after the ball in dangerous areas of the pitch and haven't really let teams get out too easy, so that's probably been the real pleasing element.

“But we know Queen’s will come after that breakdown very hard, so we're going to have to be better at it again for this weekend.”

Curtis Pollock comes into the Armagh backrow to face his former club, as Andy Willis misses out in the only change to the starting line-up.