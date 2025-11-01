Three consecutive wins have lifted City of Armagh to second in AIL Division 1B and a point behind leaders Instonians.

Chris Parker’s players are looking to bounce straight back into the top flight but face a stern test of the promotion credentials away at another in-form team, Blackrock.

“Certainly hope things are moving in the right direction, it builds a bit more confidence and a bit more belief in the group that things are going well,” said Parker. “Whilst our performance wasn’t good last weekend (win over Queen’s), just to win an Ulster derby – when form goes out the window - to get over the line and get a win, was really encouraging.

“We have spoken a lot this year about how over the last couple of seasons we have had difficult days and been in the trenches together and we are going to have more of them this year because 1B is a hugely competitive league among the 10 teams.

City of Armagh’s Josh Cunningham during victory against Queen's. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

“Some days you just have to find a way to win...not going to be perfect, not going to be pretty.”

Blackrock lost their first two games of the season but have won the last two.

“I suppose everyone was a wee bit surprised at Blackrock’s start given their ability to recruit players and squad depth,” said Parker. “I think everyone still sees them as favourites, so I guess it is a real test of where we are at to go and see how we perform.

“They have a wee bit more momentum now and probably a couple of players coming back in.

“It is probably somewhere that a lot of our players haven’t been to in a number of years.

“It is always good to see new clubhouses and new people and test ourselves.”

Parker is hoping his players can continue their rich vein of form.

“One of the most pleasing things has been our discipline, we were giving teams a lot of easy entries into our 22 the last coupe of years and sort of riding on about 12 penalties a game,” he said. “We have got that down to eight, which is really encouraging and really helping us.

“When we look at how much possession we have had this season compared to previous seasons, that has allowed us to get a wee bit more of the ball and I think that has been a bit of a deciding factor.”

John Glasgow and Ryan Finlay both miss out due to injury - Noah Bell and Andy Willis deputise.

Second XV captain Ryan Morton benches while prop Rory McGuire is released.

Instonians travel to third-placed Trinity and Paul Pritchard is forced to make a change in the front row as Ulster hooker John Andrew - who scored a hat-trick last week- isn’t released, so Oli Clarke comes in. Craig Gilroy comes on to the bench.

Queen’s face a proverbial eight-pointer at the Dub against Naas.

The students are eighth, still looking for their first win of the season, while the Kildare club are a place below their hosts.

Queen’s give a debut to Ulster centre Jonny Scott, while Charlie Irvine is available after his trip to South Africa.

In Division 2A, Dungannon are at Cashel, Ballymena visit Shannon and Barnhall host Banbridge.