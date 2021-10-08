Nathan Doak the star man as Ulster defeat Benetton

Nathan Doak, for a second week running, took the ‘man-of-the-match’ accolade, scoring two tries including the bonus point try with two minutes remaining.

The scrum half also kicked all four conversions but there was more bad news for coach Dan McFarland on the injury front.

Prop Andy Warwick had to leave the pitch with less than 10 minutes on the clock while out half Billy Burns didn’t reappear for the second half, plus Ulster had gone into the game with 14 players missing due to injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a cagey opening seven minutes it was the visitors that broke the deadlock as out half Leonardo Marin slotted over a penalty after Ulster prop Tom O’Toole failed to roll away in the tackle.

Rob Herring, winning his 200th cap for Ulster, was denied a try on 15 minutes. From a driving maul the hooker broke off and surged over but it was disallowed for David McCann blocking a defender to create the gap.

Benetton had tight head prop Ivan Nemer yellow-carded two minutes later for killing the ball on his own try line.

Ulster finally made their numerical advantage and dominance count in the 23rd minute.

From a lineout the ball was moved in-field, Burns was under pressure but managed to put in a spiral kick, Craig Gilroy nipped in front of Benetton winger Ratuva Tavuyara to claim the ball and dart over from close range with Doak converting.

Ulster stuck again three minutes later with Doak finishing off a well-worked move.

Stewart Moore, Matty Rea and Herring carried hard, Doak hit David McCann on a good running support line. McCann showed a burst of speed to accelerate to just outside the 22 before drawing Benetton full back Rhyno Smith and popping the ball to his scum half who had enough pace and strength to ground the ball.

Doak converted his own try.

Herring got his try on 33 minutes as Ulster kicked a penalty to touch, the forwards set up the driving maul and as the visitors’ defence parted the hooker was able to stretch and touch down.

Doak was accurate with the conversion to give Ulster a 21-3 lead at the interval.

Benetton’s first sustained period of pressure in the Ulster 22 saw centre James Hume yellow-carded on 57 minutes.

Benetton elected to take a scrum from the resulting penalty, Braam Steyn broke off the back, scrum half Callum Braley flung a long pass out to the wing, Fijian Ratuva Tavuyara wrong-footed Gilroy and powered over from close range for an unconverted try.

As Ulster pushed for the bonus point try, Sean Reidy was stopped short as the flanker broke from a driving maul, however, Benetton conceded a penalty.

Ulster went to the corner again, replacement hooker Brad Roberts shot off the back of the maul but was stopped inches from the line.

The home side showed composure and worked the ball through a number of phases, Doak lifted the ball from the base of a ruck and drove at Benetton prop Tiziano Pasquali and with the help of Sean Reidy was able to get over the whitewash to claim a valuable bonus point try, then he kicked the conversion.

Ulster: W Addison, C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy, B Burns, N Doak, A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, S Carter (capt), Matty Rea, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: B Roberts for Herring 69 mins, C Reid for Warwick 2 mins, R Kane for O’Toole 54 mins, M Kearney for Carter 50 mins, S Reidy for McCann 64 mins, D Shanahan for Doak 79 mins, M Lowry for Burns 41 mins, B Moxham.

Benetton: R Smith, R Tavuyara, M Zanon, T Benvenuti, L Sperandio, L Marin, C Braley, F Zani, C Els, I Nemer; I Herbst, F Ruzza; G Pettinelli, M Lamaro (capt), B Steyn.

Replacements: T Baravalle for Els 49 mins, C Traore for Zani 41 mins, T Pasquali for Nemer 50 mins, M Lazzaroni for Herbst 49 mins, S Negri for Lamaro 49 mins, L Cannone for Braley 76 mins, L Petrozzi, L Morisi for Benvenuti 61 mins

Referee: AJ Jacobs (SARU).

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.