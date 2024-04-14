Ulster's Nathan Doak (right). (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)

​Ulster’s European Challenge Cup hopes came to a shuttering end at the Stade Marcel-Michelin as Clermont scored 33 unanswered second-half points to complete a 53-14 win on Saturday over Richie Murphy’s misfiring side.

Ulster return to URC action on Friday night at home to Cardiff knowing they need a seventh-place finish to guarantee Champions Cup rugby next season.

They currently sit eighth in the table with five games remaining.

“I was confident we’d come over here and do something...we believed in ourselves but, unfortunately, it didn't work out for us,” said Doak. “There's a game on Friday, we can't feel sorry for ourselves.

"We got to regroup, we've got to go again, we've got to try and get better - and we've got to make sure when we get back home in front of our fans we make something a lot better than we had this week.

“For me it's always game by game and this game's done now...we've got to prepare for Cardiff. That's what it's about now.

"We're out of this competition, there's nothing more we can do about that but we're still in the URC and we've got a lot of work to do in there.

“We've got to make sure we make the play-offs and we'll be focused on Cardiff and, like I said at the start, if we feel sorry for ourselves that's not the way we want to end this season.

"There's still a trophy to play for and we've got to make sure we get in the play-offs that's how this team is going to grow and find more about ourselves.”

Doak felt the humbling in Clermont was a reality check for Ulster’s young squad.

“We know where we're at and if people thought that we were ahead of where we are, obviously it’s a reality check...what we've got to do is stick together and we've got to try and get better.

“I hope the fans stick with us and I know they will, they've been a great travelling support over here at the end of the game, they still have so much time for us and it's great to feel that support.

"So that's how it makes it a bit easier knowing going back home we've got to deliver.

“We've got to deliver something for ourselves and for the fans and something that we're all proud of and you know we have to keep it about the rugby and we have to get better at the rugby and that is what Richie is trying to drive.”

Despite being outscored by seven tries to two in Clermont, Doak believes Ulster can turn the season around.

“I think there's small details and that we're just not quite there yet and that will take a bit of time,” he said. “If we can tidy up a few things and, I think, stop putting as much pressure on ourselves, then you know we can stay in games a bit more.