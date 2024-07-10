Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA)

Ireland have no further injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s series finale against South Africa after losing Dan Sheehan and Craig Casey during a bruising opening Test defeat.

Prop Andrew Porter required treatment on a cut hand in the 27-20 loss in Pretoria, while Jamie Osborne (leg), Bundee Aki (shoulder), James Lowe (thigh) and Robbie Henshaw (concussion) also suffered knocks.

All 35 members of Andy Farrell’s squad trained on Wednesday, including Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan and uncapped Ulster back Nathan Doak, who flew out to replace stricken pair Sheehan and Casey.

Ireland will attempt to level the two-match series against the world champions on Saturday evening in Durban.

“Everyone trained today,” said Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby, quoted by the Irish Times.

“Heff (Heffernan) and Doaky (Doak) came in and took part in the session. Everyone apart from Dan and Craig were available and training.”

Ireland improved following an underwhelming first-half display against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld Stadium but were ultimately beaten by a late penalty try during a frantic finish.

Easterby has been impressed with the group’s response to a first loss to the Springboks since 2016 and feels there is plenty of reason for optimism going into this weekend’s rematch.

“We didn’t expect anything different from the lads,” he said. “When you put in a performance that doesn’t match the levels the lads have put in across the last couple of seasons, then there is clearly disappointment.

“There is no better group to take responsibility for that, to get a second opportunity this weekend.

“We grew massively into the game, and we finished strongly. We will take a lot of confidence from that.

“You can’t give a side like South Africa the type of space that we allowed because they have too many quality players to put you under pressure and take advantage of that space.”

While head coach Farrell must make at least two changes to his starting XV, which is due to be announced on Thursday, Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus has stuck with an unchanged 23.

“That’s obviously a vote of confidence after their victory and it’s not unusual I guess,” Easterby said. “It gives those guys a chance to back up with another performance.