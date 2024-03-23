Ballynahinch welcome Lansdowne to Ballymacarn Park in Division 1A this afternoon

Hinch are currently fifth, seven points behind the Dubliners with only three games remaining as the sides meet at Ballymacarn Park this afternoon (2:30pm kick-off).

A win would put Hinch right in the mix for a playoff spot – defeat and their top-four ambitions would be all but over.

“It is a bit like a cup final for us, it is good it is against Lansdowne as they are ahead of us and if we can take points of them, it makes their run-in harder too,” stated Craig.

“There is a lot of motivation in there for us. We set a goal at the start of the season to be in the top four and we are not there, so we just want to keep driving towards that goal until the last whistle on the last day.

“We just have to look after ourselves and hopefully things above us could maybe change and we can sneak in by the end of the season.

“We are hurting a lot from the Shannon loss and we are looking forward to hopefully putting things right against Lansdowne.

“We’re approaching it as if we owe them one from the start of the season as well. We are excited about the challenge and trying to make sure we can do everything we can to end up in the top four at the end of the season and hopefully someone above us slips up.”

Craig welcomed the break due to the Six Nations and says his players have returned rejuvenated.

“The gap with the Six Nations allowed bodies to get rested and that bit of time away gives them the energy and encourages them to get back at it, we have had a great training week and we are ready to go,” he said.

“Lansdowne have had a great year, I think by all accounts they were disappointed with their performance last year.

“We have talked about the teams we have in the run in; Lansdowne, Cork Con and Terenure all real stalwarts of the league and that is where we want to be in 10 to 15 years’ time, and this is a good opportunity for us to keep making a mark.”

Ballynahinch will be boosted by Conor Rankin’s return from injury as we enter the business end of the season.

There is also a crucial battle at the bottom of the table as Armagh host Shannon at the Palace Grounds.