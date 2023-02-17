The Shaw’s Bridge club have won all 12 games with bonus points in their first season back in the AIL after an eight-year absence and if results go their way, Inst could be promoted next weekend.

However, Pritchard and the squad’s focus is solely on the trip to fifth-placed Bruff.

“Our mentality this week is that we expect this to be one of the toughest games of the season, Bruff is John Hayes country is how I would remember it and Limerick is a tough place to go,” said Pritchard.

Instonians' player/coach Paul Pritchard is taking nothing for granted despite his team's commanding title lead in AIL Division 2C.

“We are not expecting anything easy and it is a challenge for us.

“We looked back at the footage from the last time we played them in the autumn, they brought a lot to that game.

“We have improved so much since we played them at Shaw’s Bridge and I imagine they have done the same,” added Pritchard.

“When you go to Munster you have to win the battle up front there is no point trying to match it, you have to win it straight away.

“You can’t get ahead of yourself, it isn’t done until it is mathematically done, we want to be the best version of ourselves that we can be, and we have that [approach] going in every week.

“They are an ambitious group of people and we are trying to achieve something great here. We have that desire and as a group will continue that right up to the last game of the season, not what is going on elsewhere, and hopefully our standard will remain all the way to April.”

Bangor travel to Midleton while Omagh host Skerries.

Queen’s lead at the top of Division 2A was reduced to three points after a defeat against Nenagh last time out and the students travel to bottom of the table UL Boh’s, while Ballymena are at second-placed Barnhall.