​Instonians made it 10 bonus point wins from 10 games in Division 2B over the weekend - but were pushed all the way by their nearest neighbours Belfast Harlequins in an entertaining derby at Deramore.

Aaron Sexton - pictured on show for Ulster in 2023 - finished the weekend with two tries for Ballynahinch. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Inst now have 28 consecutive bonus point wins since rejoining the All Ireland League in 2022.

But that record-breaking run was under severe threat as the Shaw’s Bridge club prevailed 32-26 to stretch their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

And Quins picked up two match points across the defeat.

Inst coach Paul Pritchard was happy with the result but not his team’s performance.

“Probably in the second half a little bit of rustiness and after Christmas and that big break maybe crept in,” he said. “We maybe just sort of got out of our structure and our shape, which has sort of got us so far.

“There's room for a lot of improvement now, which is good.

"And I think you take the positives out of it.

“Performance wasn't great, but we got the win and we got five points away.

"Quins were pretty good and they were well-drilled.

“So, I wouldn’t say we’re happy.

"But it is what it is and we come away with the result, which is the most important thing.”

“I thought first half they started really well, scored early on.

"And I thought we just sort of built back into it and sort of eased in.

"And we sort of got our confidence back.”

“I think we're a team which pulls away a lot in the second half.

"And maybe there was a little bit of expectation.

"And you know you come off a game like Ballynahinch, which is a massive emotional game for us.

"And it took a lot out of the lads and that was such a big thing.

“It is always a challenge to get up to those heights again.

"But you need to in this league especially against local rivals.

"You need to be able to deliver that.

“We got the result and we’re happy with the win.

"But we have got a bit of self-reflection and a bit of work to do.”

Cole Blyde’s converted try in the opening minutes put Quins ahead.

Inst responded with five first-half tries to lead 27-7 at the break and secure the bonus point.

Hooker Oli Clark went over twice – plus full back Ben McNamara, prop Alan Whitten and Matthew Keane also crossed.

Ben Power and Mark Glover got converted tries for Quins to make it a six-point game.

Simon McMaster got a vital try for Inst and Johnny McCracken’s try earned the home side two points.

Dungannon beat Rainey 21-8.

Ballynahinch completed a league double over City of Armagh in Division 1A.

Ulster winger Aaron Sexton got two of Hinch’s five tries in the bonus point win.

Queen’s are bottom of Division 1B after suffering a seventh consecutive defeat.

The students went down 36-14 at St Mary’s.

In Division 2A, Malone beat Ballymena 9-8 at Eaton Park while Banbridge lost 20-19 at home to Greystones.