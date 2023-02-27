Perfect Instonians take step closer to All-Ireland League Division 2B promotion, Armagh stay top of the pile in 1B

​Paul Pritchard’s side continued their perfect record to make it 14 bonus point wins from 14 games and stay 19 points clear at the top of Division 2C with four games remaining after Saturday’s 66-0 rout of basement club Sunday’s Well.

Number eight Mark Maris got the first of Instonians’ 10 tries from a push over after three minutes while former Ulster prop Schalk van der Merwe was next to cross for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anton Lupari then went over from a stolen lineout, flanker Max Preston got the bonus point try and Bevan Prinsloo added another before the break with full back Johnny Milliken converting four of the five tries to give Inst a 33-0 lead.

Bateman Cup Final, St. Mary's College RFC, Dublin 20/4/2019 City of Armagh vs Garryowen City of Armagh Assistant Coach Chris Parker Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Prinsloo went in again quickly after the restart before South African van der Merwe completed his hat trick to bring up the half century for Inst.

Ruairi O’Farrell profited from a chip by Prinsloo as he collected the ball to score while Prinsloo rounded of the rout with his fourth try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league could have been decided if Omagh had done Inst a favour with victory in Tullamore but the Accies went down 34-13 in Offaly, which means the Co Tyrone side have slipped to ninth in the table.

In Division 1B, Armagh stayed top with a one-point advantage over Buccaneers after a last gasp victory over Highfield in County Cork.

Chris Parker's Armagh side stayed top of Division 1B with a narrow win

Ulster full back Shea O’Brien kicked 13 points for Armagh in a 23-21 victory at Woodleigh Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh trailed 14-10 at the break with O’Brien landing a penalty and converted a try from scrum half Alan Johnston.

Another O’Brien penalty narrowed Highfield’s lead to a point before winger Evin Cromie got Armagh’s second try with O’Brien adding the extras on 54 minutes.

Highfield went back in front two minutes later with a try from Ben Murphy which James Murphy converted.

There were no further scores until deep into injury time when O’Brien held his nerve to slot over the winning penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s as you were at the bottom of the table as Banbridge stay five points ahead of Malone with both Ulster clubs picking up losing bonus points.

Banbridge went down 26-21 against St Mary’s at Rifle Park while Sam Green’s last play intercept try meant Malone left Athlone with a point after a 27-24 defeat against Buccaneers.

Ballynahinch lost ground in the Division 1A playoff race losing 21-0 to Young Munster.

They remain fifth, six points behind the Limerick club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s snapped a two game losing streak to move up to second in Division 2A after a 46-15 over Navan at the Dub.

The students led 10-5 at half-time after unconverted tries from Curtis Pollock and Graham Curtis.

Robbie Johnson added a solo effort before the forwards drove over from a maul to seal the bonus point.

Johnston and Pollock both crossed again before Simon McMaster and David Whitten added further tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad