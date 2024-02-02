Ireland's Dan Sheehan (second right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's fourth try of the game during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

​in their first outing since World Cup quarter-final disappointment and Johnny Sexton’s subsequent retirement, Andy Farrell’s side were ruthless as tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher ensured it was the reigning champions that kicked the campaign off in style.

France had lock Paul Willemse sent off in the 32nd minute following a high hit on Caelan Doris having previously been sin-binned for a similar challenge on Andrew Porter – something which Ireland duly punished.

Jack Crowley, the heir to Sexton’s out-half jersey, kicked 13 points on his maiden Six Nations start while Munster winger Nash marked a first Test start by touching down.

"It's hard to sum up,” said O’Mahony. “It was a serious Test match.

"The lads were able to control the game, were cool under certain decisions and composed.

"It got a bit frantic in the last 10 minutes down to 14 with my yellow card, but we stuck with the plan all the time and we didn't get carried away with positive or negative moments.

"I thought it was a good start and performance.

"I think a big chunk of it was down to the young fellas - guys like Calvin Nash and Jack.

"There were some big performances from guys getting an opportunity."

Farrell had spoken about Ireland maintaining their ruthless edge and O’Mahony felt they were clinical in important spells of the game.

"We let a couple of opportunities go and conceded a couple of silly penalties on our part,” he added. “We just needed to be a bit more disciplined but this game is about taking your opportunities and against sides as good as France are, they don't come around very often.

"I thought more often than not we took those opportunities quite well."