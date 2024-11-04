​Peter O'Mahony has joined Ireland's training camp in Portugal after proving his fitness for Munster against an All Blacks XV on Saturday.

O'Mahony comes into contention for Friday's clash with New Zealand at Aviva Stadium having made his comeback from a hamstring injury in the 38-24 defeat in Limerick.

The 35-year-old flanker has been out since October 5 but could come straight into the starting XV for the autumn opener, according to backs coach Andrew Goodman .

"Peter's a pretty experienced man. I'm sure if he gets called upon he'll be ready to go," Goodman said.

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony has joined the Ireland camp in Portugal

"For him to get through the 40 minutes and get around like he did, provide energy and have some good effects on the game, was good.

"It's good to have him over and adding to the group."

Ireland's chances of toppling the All Blacks have improved after fly-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor were ruled out for the tourists.

Both Barrett and Taylor will start mandatory 12-day stand down periods after being concussed in Saturday's 24-22 victory over England at Allianz Stadium .

"Codie's a world class hooker - among the best two or three in the world - and in great form,” All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said.

"Beauden was conducting the game pretty well, we thought, until the bang.