PHOTO GALLERY: 11 photos as fans cheer on their team in the 2023 Schools' Cup final between Campbell College and RBAI

The Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup final is one of the biggest days on the rugby calendar and the clash between Campbell College and RBAI promises to be a St Patrick’s Day thriller.

By Johnny Morton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:19 GMT

Both Belfast schools are well-represented at the Kingspan Stadium as fans look to cheer their team onto glory.

Check out our photo gallery of some of the best snaps from the day so far.

Fans of RBAI enjoying today's Danske Bank Schools Cup Final.

1. RBAI fans prepare to create the noise with their drum at the Kingspan Stadium

Fans of RBAI enjoying today's Danske Bank Schools Cup Final. Photo: Toby Gosnall

RBAI fans in fine tune ahead of kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium

2. RBAI fans ready for kick-off

RBAI fans in fine tune ahead of kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium Photo: Toby Gosnall

Two RBAI fans in fine form ahead of their school taking on Campbell College

3. Thumbs up for RBAI

Two RBAI fans in fine form ahead of their school taking on Campbell College Photo: Toby Gosnall

RBAI fans proudly display one of their banners at the Kingspan Stadium

4. RBAI fans out in force

RBAI fans proudly display one of their banners at the Kingspan Stadium Photo: Toby Gosnall

